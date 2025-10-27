TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Radiohead's Thom Yorke says would not now play in Israel

"Absolutely not. I wouldn't want to be 5,000 miles anywhere near the Netanyahu regime," he told The Sunday Times Magazine, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

News Desk (AFP)
London
Mon, October 27, 2025

Thom Yorke of the British group The Smile performs on Arena Stage at the Roskilde music festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2022.

R

adiohead frontman Thom Yorke has said in a British newspaper interview he would not now perform in Israel, eight years after the band defied pro-Palestinian activists to play a Tel Aviv gig.

"Absolutely not. I wouldn't want to be 5,000 miles anywhere near the Netanyahu regime," he told The Sunday Times Magazine, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

The interview with members of the British band -- whose UK number one albums include "OK Computer" and "Kid A" -- took place before this month's ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The band kick off their first tour in seven years next month, playing 20 shows in five European cities.

Radiohead's 2016-2018 "A Moon Shaped Pool" world tour ignited a backlash when the group performed in Tel Aviv despite boycott calls. 

Yorke hinted at some regret over the decision in the new interview, saying he was "horrified" when a "clearly connected high up" Israeli came to their hotel to thank them for playing.

The Israel-Palestinians conflict has dogged the band and its members at other points.

Yorke briefly walked off stage during a solo gig in Australia last year after a pro-Palestinian heckler shouted "how many dead children will it take for you to condemn the genocide in Gaza".

The frontman released a statement in May saying the incident left him "in shock that my supposed silence was somehow being taken as complicity".

Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood is married to an Israeli artist and has faced sustained criticism from boycott advocates for his long-time collaboration with Israel-born rock musician Dudu Tassa.

The Radiohead guitarist told the magazine he spent a lot of time in Israel with family and was "not ashamed of working with Arab and Jewish musicians".

 

Thom Yorke of the British group The Smile performs on Arena Stage at the Roskilde music festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2022.
Entertainment

Radiohead's Thom Yorke says would not now play in Israel
A CCTV camera footage, released by Gunma Prefectural Police via Jiji Press, shows a bear walking inside a supermarket in Numata, Gunma prefecture on Oct. 7, 2025. Bears have killed a record of at least seven people in Japan this year, the highest since 2006 when the survey started, an environment ministry official said Oct. 16.
Entertainment

Japanese film about man-eating bear delayed after deadly attacks
Local flair: Toothfish glazed in lemon sugar, served with ‘belimbing sayur’ (bilimbi) and rice crispies in a broth made from ‘bumbu kuning’ (yellow spice paste), exemplifies the infusion of local ingredients that is one of the hallmarks of August Jakarta. (Courtesy of August Jakarta)
Food

Indonesian gastronomy: On the knife-edge of a golden age

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) greets Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao as he arrives to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Timor-Leste’s entry, Trump’s attendance take center stage at ASEAN summit
US President Donald Trump looks at Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., next to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim when posing for a family photo with leaders at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 26, 2025.
Economy

Trump inks US deals on trade, critical minerals with Southeast Asian partners
This image shows the COP30 logotype, displayed at the pre-COP30 preparatory meeting which brings together ministers responsible for climate negotiations, in Brasília, Brasil, on October 13, 2025. Brazil is banking on next month's much-hyped climate summit in the Amazon to show the world that unity in the face of climate crisis is still possible.
Society

Indonesia vows bolder climate action amid skepticism

