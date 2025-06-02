TheJakartaPost

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach suitable for corporate and leisure arrangement

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 2, 2025

T

he meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector in Bali has shown signs of a revival, with Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach taking center stage.

The five-star Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has a load of unique value propositions that set it apart from other hotels in its class, especially when it comes to a venue for MICE activities. 

The hotel, only10 kilometers, approximately a 30-minute drive, from Ngurah Rai International Airport, offers spacious rooms starting from 50 square meters featuring effortlessly authentic designs aiming to weave the eclectic Seminyak flavors.

For those looking for a business meeting and events space, Hotel Indigo Bali offers several options, including Kama Veda, Saka, Naya and Esplanade, each having its own advantages.

Kama Veda, featuring vibrant and locally inspired interiors designed to stir your creativity, can be divided into two identical spaces for more intimate events. This venue is fitted with an LED panel screen (12 sq m) and is complemented by state-of-the-art audio and video systems.

Saka is appointed with the latest in A/V technology and provides facilities to exceed even the highest expectations like its private kitchen pantry where you and your guests may conveniently enjoy their creative meeting breaks that their culinary team will present in a bespoke and distinctively interactive way.

Naya is fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass windows opening up to an airy balcony overlooking the resort’s grounds. This venue provides a versatile space for any occasion from business meetings to friendly gatherings in an effortlessly authentic setting dotted with eclectic decorative elements.

This distinctive meeting room also comes with a dedicated pantry where Hotel Indigo Bali’s creative culinary team will present a unique spread of thirst-quenching drinks and neighborhood-inspired nibbles to keep your gatherings refreshed and uplifted.

Hotel Indigo Bali has seven versatile and distinctive dining options within the resort, including dining destination SugarSand, offering a modern international beachside concept, an all-day dining Makase with South East Asian favorites, on-property coffee shop Pottery with fresh coffees, pastries and cakes to the comfort of your in-room dining.

Guests can also take advantage of newly opened Hair Salon at Sava Spa within Hotel Indigo Bali. The Hair Salon offers rejuvenating treatments that promote scalp health, hair vitality and overall well-being.

No doubt, Hotel Indigo Bali. which has beach access with stunning sunset views, is highly suitable for either corporate or leisure group arrangements.

