Jakarta Post
Indonesia, EU near deal on CEPA after nine years of negotiations

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, June 7, 2025

Indonesia, EU near deal on CEPA after nine years of negotiations Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Ministry)

he Indonesian government remains committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with the European Union, particularly in the fields of trade and investment. Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto met with European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič on June 6 at the Berlaymont Building in Brussels.

The meeting marked a continuation of earlier discussions, including a virtual conference held on May 5, aimed at accelerating the conclusion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) negotiations this year. This reflects both parties’ strong commitment to advancing mutually beneficial trade and investment relations.

“IEU-CEPA negotiations have entered their final phase after nine years. This is a significant milestone, particularly amid today’s unpredictable global economic conditions. It underscores the importance of cooperation in addressing global challenges,” Airlangga said.

Indonesia-EU economic ties continue to show a positive trend, with trade volume reaching US$30.1 billion in 2024. The EU is Indonesia’s fifth-largest trading partner, while Indonesia ranks as the EU’s 33rd. Indonesia maintains a trade surplus with the bloc, which rose sharply from $2.5 billion in 2023 to $4.5 billion in 2024.

Airlangga expressed appreciation for the agreement reached on the trade and sustainable growth chapter, as well as a shared commitment to a sustainability framework. He also urged the EU to grant preferential treatment for Indonesian fishery products, similar to other partner countries.

“As an archipelagic state, Indonesia prioritizes expanding market access for its fishery products in Europe,” he emphasized.

Airlangga also welcomed Šefčovič’s statement on giving special consideration to partner countries with Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) or CEPAs regarding the EU’s deforestation-related policies.

“Indonesia and the EU are committed to resolving the remaining issues and are ready to announce the substantial conclusion of negotiations by the end of June 2025,” Airlangga concluded.

He was accompanied by Deputy for Economic and Investment Cooperation Coordination Edi Prio Pambudi, Indonesian Ambassador to the EU Andri Hadi, Trade Ministry Director General for International Trade Negotiations Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono, Spokeperson Haryo Limanseto, chief negotiator Johni Martha, and assistant deputy for bilateral economic cooperation Irwan Sinaga.

