Jakarta Post
Embrace 25 Years of Clean Beauty with Sensatia's New Identity

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, June 12, 2025

Embrace 25 Years of Clean Beauty with Sensatia’s New Identity

he values of today’s increasingly discerning consumers have prompted Bali-based skincare pioneer Sensatia reflect on its deep commitment to sustainability, ethical business and clean beauty.

Founded in 2000 as Sensatia Botanicals, the brand has unveiled its refreshed identity in a transformation that highlights its three core pillars: clean ingredients, environment and business.

According to management consultancy YCP Solidiance, modern consumers, especially those of Generation Z, are focused more on product safety and ingredient transparency in a trend dubbed “skin minimalism”, a growing preference for products that enable a simple yet effective skincare routine.

In response, Sensatia has doubled down on its long-standing commitment to clean beauty by making all its products cruelty free as well as free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, palm oil, synthetic dyes and artificial fragrance.

“Clean beauty is not a passing trend. It’s a guiding principle behind every decision we make,” said CEO and founder Michael Lorenti, explaining the impetus behind the company’s rebranding as Sensatia.

“This means using safe, proven natural ingredients, actively minimizing our environmental footprint and ensuring fairness and transparency in the way we do business,” he added.

Beyond aesthetics, the brand’s actions reflect its philosophy. It has recycled more than 65,000 empty bottles through the “Bring Back Your Empties” program, and around 70 percent of the energy its production facility consumes comes from solar power.

Moreover, its profit sharing system benefits all employees, of whom over 60 percent come from Bali’s Karangasem regency, which has been the company’s foundational guide.

Sensatia’s updated store design is being rolled out gradually across the country, beginning with its outlet at Lippo Mall Nusantara in South Jakarta. The brand operates 15 stores in Bali and has expanded to Surabaya, Makassar and Jakarta, with plans to open more locations this year.

With this rebrand, Sensatia signals its clear intention to champion products that are good not only for skin, but also for the planet and all living things, including people, inviting consumers to make mindful and ethical choices in their daily routines.

