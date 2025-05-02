Rediscovering the beauty of travel through the Trip.com light and music show

V ibrant colors and luminous light reflections coming together, the Trip.com light and music show awakes the magical desire of wanderlust with its picturesque graphics projected into a cascading waterfall.

Strategically located next to the arrival floor at Changi Terminal 1 with a link bridge from Terminal 2, the Trip.com Light and Music showcase was born out of a partnership between Trip.com and Jewel Changi Airport. The show invites all to celebrate the beauty of the different destinations that are in store as soon as they step off the plane, reflected in the bright sceneries illuminated by the waterfall.

Set against serene, calming music, the Trip.com Light and Music Show evokes the magic of travel and discovery for its audience, some of whom are awaiting their next flight to adventure, bags and luggage in hand.

The numerous attractions follow the graphical depictions of planes taking flight in all directions, showcasing the bustling hub of travelers and services facilitated by Changi Airport, recently recognized as the world’s best airport, and Trip.com’s many airline partners.

The show’s storyline, about discovering the magic of travel, is divided into four parts, bookended with a couple seconds that displayed Trip.com atop a blue background.

The first, symbolized by simple rings that break away and expand into vibrant colors, conveys the journey of self-discovery, finding facets of yourself that may not be visible when in your comfort zone.

The second part, depicting planes taking off and their flight patterns, is intended to inspire viewers to travel by air, which is half the appeal of flying on an airplane.

The third part opens with an even richer pop of colors to showcase the beautiful scenery during a magnificent journey: starry skies, hot air balloons, cherry blossoms in bloom, lanterns and the northern lights, to finish off with a fluttering kaleidoscope of butterflies.

The show wraps up with a finale in shades of blue and purple, conveying the self-transformative experiences a traveler may gain after exploring new destinations abroad, exemplifying Trip.com’s mission to help travelers pursue the perfect trip for a better world.

Before the show begins as the clock strikes 8 p.m. (keeping in mind that the time might vary for special occasions), viewers at a higher vantage point on the upper floors will also have a view of the whole mall behind the rain vortex, including the Skytrain passing by as it arrives from other terminals, offering a quintessential picture of Singapore.

Walking through the Jewel shopping mall at dusk, visitors and passengers are recommended to bypass Shake Shack and the Apple Store to head straight to some of the coveted locations for best views of the light and music show. It is best experienced from the east or west of the Shiseido Forest Valley, which is accessible from the ground floor but offers a stunning panoramic view from the third and fourth floors.

Watching the Trip.com light and music show even once is expected to give viewers renewed vigor and zest for travel as a means to enrich life experiences. It is aimed that the feeling will lead viewers with the desire to awake all of their senses and book a trip to somewhere far away.