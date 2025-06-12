FT Energy Transition Summit Asia 2025 to highlight Indonesia’s energy transition efforts

A s Indonesia stands at a pivotal juncture in its energy journey, the Financial Times and Nikkei are holding the Energy Transition Summit Asia 2025 to discuss aligning national policies with international commitments to foster a just and sustainable energy future.

Held from June 25 to 26 at The Langham, Jakarta, the summit will convene over 200 stakeholders, including policymakers, industry leaders and financiers to highlight equitable pathways for decarbonizing the country’s energy systems while ensuring energy security and affordability. Please download this complimentary report as a pre-read to the Summit.

Key speakers include Eniya Listiani Dewi, director general of new, renewable energy and energy conservation at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry; Paul Butarbutar, acting head of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) Secretariat; John Anis, CEO of Pertamina NRE; Dina Nurul Fitria, member of the National Energy Council; Rierens J Loupatty, director of investments at the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA); and Tsutomu Aoki, representative director, president and CEO of Toyotsu Lithium Corporation.

The Energy Transition Summit Asia 2025 is set to a backdrop of the JETP mobilizing US$20 billion in public and private financing, with Indonesia poised to transform its power sector by aiming to cap emissions at 290 million tonnes by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The discussions will also address the challenges and opportunities presented by the JETP, exploring how to unlock financial resources, prepare for grid electrification and close renewable energy gaps.

