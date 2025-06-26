TheJakartaPost

GRP launches FORTISE, FORTISE+ to support steel innovation, industrial sustainability

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, June 26, 2025 Published on Jun. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-06-26T16:44:55+07:00

GRP launches FORTISE, FORTISE+ to support steel innovation, industrial sustainability Gunung Raja Paksi’s latest product lines were developed to address a wide range of market needs, with FORTISE designed for general applications, while FORTISE+ is formulated for strength and sustainability in more specific needs such as high-rise building structures, industrial facilities and heavy infrastructure.(Courtesy of Gunung Raja Paksi)

P

T Gunung Raja Paksi (GRP), one of the largest private steel producers in Indonesia, has introduced the FORTISE and FORTISE+ product lines as part of the its strategy to provide high-performance construction materials aligned with global sustainability trends.

Both product lines were developed to address a wide range of market needs, from cost efficiency and material strength to environmental considerations. Produced by using electric arc furnace (EAF) technology and scrap steel, GRP aims to deliver relevant solutions that meet the evolving expectations of the construction and manufacturing sectors, both domestically and internationally.

FORTISE is designed for general applications, offering flexibility and production efficiency for large- and medium-scale construction projects.

Meanwhile, FORTISE+ is formulated for strength and sustainability for more specific needs, such as high-rise building structures, industrial facilities and heavy infrastructure. FORTISE+ is made from approximately 75 percent scrap steel, with a yield strength exceeding 345 MPa, tensile strength over 450 MPa and is available in thicknesses of up to 120 mm.

GRP president director Fedaus expressed the hope that the introduction of FORTISE and FORTISE+ will broaden the contribution of Indonesia’s steel industry in meeting the needs of strategic sectors, while also supporting the country’s long-term target to achieve net-zero emissions (NZE) by 2060 or sooner.

“The launch of FORTISE and FORTISE+ is part of our ongoing commitment to innovate, particularly in delivering more environmentally responsible steel materials that meet evolving market demands,” said Fedaus.

“We believe innovation must walk hand-in-hand with challenge, and the progress of the national industry can only be achieved through cross-sector collaboration and the courage to embrace new approaches,” he added.

The launch received strong support from government and industry stakeholders., “The development of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly steel products is a crucial step in enhancing the competitiveness of the national industry amid the global transition toward a green economy,” said Dodiet Prasetyo, director of metals at the Industry Ministry’s Directorate General of ILMATE.

Alongside the product launch, GRP also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Center for Materials Processing and Failure Analysis (CMPFA) of the Faculty of Engineering, at the University of Indonesia.

The MoU is part of GRP’s commitment to strengthening collaboration between industry and academia. The partnership covers the development of training programs, joint research and the exchange of knowledge and technical expertise to support the national steel industry’s transition toward more sustainable practices.

Dr. Ing. Reza Miftahul Ulum, head of the CMPFA, noted that this collaboration marked an important step in aligning academic research capabilities with real-world industry needs.

“We hope this partnership will foster an innovation ecosystem that accelerates the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies in the steel sector and opens wider participation for Indonesia’s young talent,” Reza stated.

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.