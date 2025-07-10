Sampoerna Drives Women MSME Entrepreneurs Toward National Economic Self-Sufficiency

P T HM Sampoerna Tbk. (Sampoerna) has once again demonstrated its commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs through the second season of the Women Ecosystem Catalyst (WEC) program. This initiative was held in Central Java, focusing on empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the sustainable development program Sampoerna for Indonesia.

WEC Season 2 was organized in collaboration with the National Solidarity Movement (Gerakan Solidaritas Nasional/GSN), the Central Java Provincial Government, and the Imajinasi Penaja Mula (Impala) Association. The program culminated in an Awarding Night, held at The Legacy Hall in Semarang on June 11, where six participants were recognized for their outstanding achievements.

Awards were presented by Bobby Gafur Umar, Secretary General of GSN, representing the Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry/Chairman of the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), as well as GSN Chairman, Rosan Roeslani. Also, in attendance was Sumarno, Regional Secretary of Central Java Province, representing the Governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi.

The closing event also recognized 20 participants who successfully completed the comprehensive training program with a Special Appreciation Award.

More than 1,000 MSME entrepreneurs participated in WEC Season 2. The program provided intensive training, mentoring and networking opportunities, specifically designed to address real challenges faced by MSMEs, such as limited market access, technology adoption, funding and business development capacity.

The initiative aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s vision of inclusive and sustainable economic growth, encouraging active participation of entrepreneurs in national development.

Sampoerna’s Head of External Affairs, Romulus Sutanto, emphasized the crucial role of MSMEs in driving national economic resilience. He expressed hope that WEC Season 2 would help participants become more competitive and better prepared to contribute to the economy.

“Sampoerna always strives to play an active role in advancing national economic self-sufficiency, particularly through MSME empowerment. We focus on entrepreneurs given their vital and strategic role in strengthening community economies,” Romulus said.

“As a company that originated from the MSME sector, we are proud to continuously contribute to the creation of an inclusive and competitive business ecosystem, supporting the government’s vision of a strong and sustainable national economy.”

In a pre-recorded welcoming speech, Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry/Chairman of the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Rosan Roeslani, who also chairs GSN, stated that WEC Season 2 aligns with GSN’s mission to promote people’s welfare and prosperity through the empowerment of the community economy.

“Amid global challenges, women's participation in the business sector, especially in MSMEs, is a true strength that must be supported. Currently, women manage more than 64 percent of MSMEs in Indonesia, which contribute 61 percent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). These incredible entrepreneurs are the driving force of our national economy. The program has already impacted over 2,000 entrepreneurs through training, mentoring and networking initiatives since last year,” Rosan said.

Rosan also expressed appreciation to all parties involved in organizing the WEC Season 2. “We highly appreciate PT HM Sampoerna Tbk, Perkumpulan Imajinasi Penaja Mula (Impala) Association and the Central Java Provincial Government for their initiative in launching the second season of the WEC program. This year, it also involves the National Solidarity Movement, which was established on the initiative of President Prabowo Subianto. Such collaboration is crucial to promoting an inclusive economy, especially for entrepreneurs,” Rosan added.

GSN’s Secretary-General, Bobby Gafur Umar, emphasized the strategic role of MSMEs in achieving national economic targets and improving public welfare. The resilience and sustainability of MSMEs are essential to Indonesia’s economic strength.

“MSMEs are our economic driving force. They absorb 97 percent of the workforce. So when the MSME sector grows, our national economy grows too. President Prabowo has set a target of increasing economic growth to 8 percent over the next five years. This can partly be achieved through the contributions of MSMEs,” Bobby stated.

Bobby praised the impact of WEC Season 2 on MSMEs in Central Java and expressed a strong commitment to continued collaboration with Sampoerna to broaden the program’s economic impact.

“The Women Ecosystem Catalyst program in Central Java can serve as a model for other regions, demonstrating how MSMEs can significantly contribute to economic growth. We thank Sampoerna for organizing this event. GSN is ready to continue collaborating to scale the program nationally,” Bobby said.

The peak event was also attended by the Regional Secretary of Central Java Province, Sumarno, who commended Sampoerna for its tangible efforts in supporting MSME empowerment in the region.

He expressed hope that the training programs would continue and generate a broader impact on entrepreneurs, the public and the regional economy.

“Congratulations to the training participants and award winners. We hope that MSMEs involved in WEC can act as catalysts for business in Central Java. This aligns with our long-term vision of positioning Central Java as a hub for food supply and industry. Collaboration among all stakeholders is essential to ensure balanced and inclusive growth, ultimately leading to greater prosperity for the people of Central Java,” Sumarno said.

Through sustainable initiatives like WEC, Sampoerna continues to strengthen its role as a strategic partner to the government in advancing national economic growth. This initiative reflects its support for Asta Cita, the eight main aspirations set forth by President Prabowo Subianto to realize Indonesia’s vision of becoming a strong and self-reliant nation.

“As a company that has been operating in Indonesia for over 111 years, we are committed to empowering MSMEs as the backbone of the national economy. Through a range of high-impact programs, Sampoerna reinforces partnerships with stakeholders to promote community empowerment and MSME development as a pathway to achieving economic self-sufficiency,” concluded Romulus.