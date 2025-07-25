TheJakartaPost

From fire to flavor: Oliverra at Umana Bali unveils bold new chapter in coastal dining

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, July 25, 2025

S

et atop the dramatic cliffs of Ungasan, Oliverra at Umana Bali, by LXR Hotels & Resorts, invites guests to experience a fresh chapter of coastal dining with the launch of its new menu guided by flame, memory and the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean.

Drawing inspiration from the coastal tavernas of the Amalfi, the spice bazaars of the Levant and the slow afternoons of the French Riviera, Oliverra’s latest chapter is a celebration of elemental cooking, Mediterranean warmth and togetherness.

“Our goal was to bring the soul of the Mediterranean to Bali in a way that feels effortless but memorable,” said Ngurah Putra, executive chef of Umana Bali. “Each dish in our new menu carries the essence of the Mediterranean, brought to life through Bali’s local ingredients and our signature open-flame technique.”

Designed to evoke long lunches by the sea and late-night feasts under the stars, the new offerings are vibrant, soulful and unapologetically flavor-forward.

The Seafood Saffron Risotto, featuring Hokkaido scallops and prawns, is rich and creamy with unmistakable Mediterranean warmth. The Creamy Nero di Sepia, a squid ink tagliatelle with clams, brings a dramatic black-on-white contrast and bold umami flavor.

From the land, the Braised Australian Beef Cheeks offer comfort and slow-cooked depth, served with caramelized celeriac purée, red wine sauce, baby carrots and dukkha for texture and spice.

Central to the new menu is the Josper grill, a Spanish charcoal oven that delivers high heat and intense flavor while preserving the natural moisture of each ingredient.

Fueled by locally sourced coffee wood, it produces flame-kissed dishes such as the Wood-Fired Australian Lamb Chops, Charcoal-Grilled Pork Tenderloin and Lobster Fideuà that are not overpowered by smoke, imparting layered and textured flavors with subtle sweetness.

“We’re not just adding heat, we’re layering flavor,” added Angga Suarthama, Head Chef of Oliverra. “The coffee wood gives a soft aroma that’s warm, earthy and slightly nutty that brings our open-flame dishes to life. It’s coastal cooking with character.”

To close, the dessert offerings bring lightness and nostalgia. The Baklava, layered with crisp pastry and pistachio ice cream, is a modern nod to tradition. The Coconut Merengue, with Arabica jelly, amaretto and mascarpone cream, is airy, aromatic and indulgent, just as a Mediterranean finale should be.

To complete the experience, Oliverra’s refreshed cocktail menu channels the coastal drinking traditions of Southern Europe, blending herbaceous notes, citrus accents and Mediterranean spirit.

Highlights include: the Cantaritos, a vibrant tequila-based blend with grapefruit soda and citrus, Raspberry Veil, a smooth and subtly tart combination of gin, vermouth and cranberry, Oaxacan Sunset, mezcal-forward and smoky that’s balanced with pineapple and Aperol, Spicy Mule, a playful kick of jalapeño pickle and homemade ginger beer lifted with vodka and lime, and Italian Romance, a tart and aromatic mix of yuzu and gin.

Oliverra is open daily for lunch and dinner, 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm. For more information and reservations, visit this link or contact +62 811 3831 7935 on WhatsApp.

Related Articles

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

