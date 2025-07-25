Sudamala Resort Seraya launches coral conservation program in Flores

S udamala Resort Seraya has collaborated with Yayasan Sudamala Bumi Insani (YSBI) and Blue Harmony Bali to launch a coral reef conservation initiative, aiming to protect and restore the vibrant house reef surrounding Seraya Kecil Island.

This initiative marks the beginning of a long-term program employing the Mars Assisted Reef Restoration System, a globally recognized methodology for reef restoration.

A detailed ecological survey of the area has been completed to identify coral and habitat species. Work is now progressing to select the most suitable installation zones, with government permits currently in process.

The designated conservation area spans 6.31 hectares, reflecting the scale of the project and its potential impact on marine biodiversity.

The initiative has received strong support from the Regent of Manggarai Barat, who said in a statement that the program “is a commendable example of how tourism and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”

“We fully support this initiative and hope it will inspire other tourism stakeholders to take similar action for our precious marine ecosystems.”

Blue Harmony Bali, the NGO partner leading the reef restoration effort, has also welcomed Sudamala and YSBI’s initiative.

“This collaboration sets a valuable example of how private and nonprofit sectors can work together to protect coral reefs. We hope to see more projects like this replicated across Indonesia,” said Pariama Hutasoit, a representative of Blue Harmony Bali.

“We believe in preserving the natural beauty that surrounds us,” added Ricky Putra, the chief operating officer of Sudamala Resorts. “This initiative allows us to protect Seraya’s underwater ecosystems while offering guests and the local community a deeper connection to nature.”

Guests of Sudamala Resort Seraya will also have the opportunity to learn about and engage with the project, adding a meaningful layer to their island experience.