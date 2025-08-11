Law Minister proposes ‘Jakarta Protocol’ for transparent global royalties to WIPO Chief

T he Ministry of Law welcomed World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang during his visit to Jakarta from Aug. 11 to 13, marking a strategic opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the protection and utilization of intellectual property (IP). The initiative aims to encourage Indonesian creators and innovators to compete in the global market.

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas described the visit as a significant step toward reinforcing the national IP system.

”We are also currently discussing the Royalty Arrangement, as there is a need to develop a policy for royalty management, which is currently dominated by digital platforms,” he said, adding that he hopes there will be an international agreement on a royalty regulation mechanism, with WIPO potentially serving as a royalty regulator. He noted that he would attend the SCCR meeting in December 2025 to present the matter and that it would be an honor for Indonesia to host the signing of such an agreement — to be known as the Jakarta Protocol — should it materialize. He also mentioned that the government is considering the use of WIPO Connect to support the country’s national CMO.

Over his three-day visit, Tang is scheduled to review joint capacity-building initiatives between WIPO and the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DGIP), and to engage in discussions with government officials, industry players, academics and creative communities. These discussions will focus on strategies to leverage IP as a strategic tool for enhancing national competitiveness.

“Indonesia has great potential to be a creative and innovative force. Through close cooperation, we can build an IP ecosystem that promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth, particularly for the younger generation and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs),” Tang said.

A highlight of Tang’s itinerary will be attending the opening of The Cross-Regional Forum on IP and the Creative Economy: Connecting Creative Ecosystems of Asia and Latin America, held as part of IPXpose from Aug. 13 to 16, at SMESCO, Jakarta. The forum will bring together experts, policymakers and creators from Asia and Latin America to foster cross-regional dialogue and collaboration in strengthening creative ecosystems.

The visit also builds on the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between WIPO and DGIP, which led to the establishment of Indonesian IP Academy/ Edukasi Kekayaan Intelektual Indonesia (EKII) on Aug. 17, 2024. EKII serves as a hub for capacity development and professional advancement in IP. Discussions will focus on strengthening EKII’s role in producing talent capable of effectively managing and leveraging IP.

One of the expected key outcomes is the development of a national IP roadmap outlining strategic goals, priority projects and long-term implementation plans. The roadmap will emphasize public awareness, capacity-building in universities and industries and MSME empowerment through IP registration and commercialization.

Through strengthened cooperation between the Law Ministry’s DGIP and WIPO, Indonesia aims to cultivate a robust, inclusive and sustainable innovation culture, positioning IP as a key driver of national progress in an increasingly competitive global era.