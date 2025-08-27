Sultan awarded Bintang Republik Indonesia Utama for role in youth political education

R egional Representatives Council (DPD) speaker Sultan Baktiar Najamudin was awarded the Bintang Republik Indonesia Utama, one of the nation’s highest honors, by President Prabowo Subianto during the 80th Independence Day commemoration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

Sultan received the award alongside House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani and People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani.

The youngest head of a state institution, Sultan, who was born in Pino, South Bengkulu, was recognized for his significant contributions to youth political education, regional economic empowerment and legislative work that has encouraged broader youth participation in politics and strengthened local development within the national framework.

“Alhamdulillah, today we were granted the honor of receiving the Bintang Republik Indonesia Utama. I would like to extend my gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and to the people of Indonesia,” Sultan said in a written statement.

He described the award as a recognition of the existence of the DPD and its role as a legislative body in Indonesia’s state system. “We dedicate this award to the DPD and all of its members. It represents a moral responsibility for us to continue serving the nation and the people,” said the former deputy governor of Bengkulu.

Sultan added that the council would continue to push for stronger legislative performance and provide assistance to local communities, particularly in advocating for youth political education across the nation. “As an institution, the DPD will keep supporting the government’s priority programs while also channeling the aspirations of the public and local administrations,” he said.

The Bintang Republik Indonesia, instituted in 1959, is the country’s highest order of merit awarded to civilians and the military for extraordinary service to the republic. The President serves as the grand master of the order, receiving the “Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna” class upon inauguration, while the Vice President is bestowed with the “Adipradana” class.