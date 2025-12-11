An Indonesian Professor's Journey Rethinking Motivation Across Cultures

A s Indonesia’s education landscape rapidly embraces digital learning and transformation, educators and researchers are increasingly seeking deeper, culturally grounded insights into what truly motivates students. For Indonesian-born scholar Associate Professor Gregory Arief D. Liem, these questions have shaped a lifelong research mission that contributes to global conversations on student motivation.

One of the central findings of Assoc Prof Arief Liem’s research is that motivational drivers such as obligation or relational responsibility, often labeled as “controlled” in Western theories, can function adaptively in interdependent cultures.

“This finding challenges prevailing assumptions and highlights the need for more culturally inclusive motivational frameworks,” he explains.

From The Weekender I wasn’t into nationalist orchestras, then Satoe Indonesia surprised me What started as a rainy-night obligation turned into a nostalgic reminder that the songs of our childhood never really leave us. Read on The Weekender

An associate professor in the Psychology and Child & Human Development academic group at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore), Assoc Prof Arief Liem focuses on student motivation and engagement, and the sociocultural influences that shape students’ self-concept, agency, and learning.

“I examine how relationships with parents, teachers, and peers serve as motivational forces that influence students’ persistence and well-being,” he adds.

Originally from Bandung, Indonesia, Assoc Prof Arief Liem’s academic path is rooted in a deep curiosity about why students learn differently across cultural settings. His interest in research emerged from a desire to bridge theory and practice by understanding that students are not just learners in classrooms, they are individuals shaped by social and cultural worlds.

“I have always been intrigued by why students from different cultural backgrounds approach learning differently,” he shares. “My teaching and research experiences across Asian and Western contexts inspired me to explore how culture and relationships influence students’ sense of self and motivation to learn.”

These reflections resonate strongly with Indonesia’s current education landscape. With initiatives such as Merdeka Belajar (Freedom to Learn) driving more student-centered learning, understanding the cultural foundations of motivation has become increasingly critical for teachers, school leaders, and policymakers.

Assoc Prof Arief Liem emphasizes that developing a more culturally grounded understanding of student motivation requires going beyond individual traits to include social and relational dimensions. His research aims to inform education practices that nurture both academic excellence and social connectedness.

In today’s globalized yet diverse classrooms, this perspective is essential. “Understanding how cultural values shape motivation helps educators design learning environments that are inclusive, supportive, and responsive to students from different cultural backgrounds,” he notes.

One challenge he foresaw in his research journey was bridging theories developed in Western contexts with the realities of Asian schools. To address this, he conducted extensive quantitative analyses and collaborated closely with both regional and international researchers who offer valuable contextual perspectives.

Through these experiences, Assoc Prof Arief Liem finds it most fulfilling when his work bridges theory and practice, when teachers and policymakers find his research useful in understanding students more holistically and in shaping more caring, motivating school environments.

When asked what he might have done differently if he could start over, he reflects, “I would have engaged practitioners even earlier in the research process. Their insights are invaluable for shaping questions that matter most on the ground and for ensuring that research contributes meaningfully to educational improvement.”

For Indonesian educators and researchers considering a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) at NIE, Assoc Prof Arief Liem offers two key pieces of advice. First, choose a topic that genuinely matters to you. A PhD is both an intellectual and personal journey—one that demands curiosity, perseverance, and sincere passion. Second, find the right mentor. Look for someone who not only has a strong research track record but is also committed to guiding you with intellectual rigor and genuine care.

He adds, “NIE offers an excellent environment for doctoral study: a vibrant academic community, dedicated mentors, and research that connects deeply with educational practice and policy. For anyone undecided, I’d say that pursuing a PhD at NIE is not only about earning a degree, it’s about joining a community committed to advancing education and making meaningful impact.”

(Courtesy of National Institute of Education Singapore)

If you share Assoc Prof Gregory Arief D. Liem’s interest in student motivation and well-being, the NIE is currently accepting applications for its graduate programs for the August 2026 intake. Apply by 29 December 2025 https://ntu.sg/nieGradProgIntake.

With more than 30 graduate programs, the National Institute of Education (NIE) is an autonomous institute under Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. NTU is ranked among the world’s top 12 universities and Asia’s top three education institutions in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject.