TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight
US trade deal with Indonesia at risk of collapse, US official says
Building fire kills 20 in Jakarta: Police

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight
US trade deal with Indonesia at risk of collapse, US official says
Building fire kills 20 in Jakarta: Police

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why Indonesia needs mandatory disaster insurance

Countries with high disaster risk do not leave disaster protection to voluntary market behavior

Ezra Pradipta and Rosi Melati (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, December 11, 2025 Published on Dec. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-12-09T19:09:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Damaged houses are seen on Nov. 28, 2025, after a flash flood in Batang Toru district, South Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra. Damaged houses are seen on Nov. 28, 2025, after a flash flood in Batang Toru district, South Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

T

he catastrophic floods and landslides that struck Sumatra did more than claim lives and destroy homes, they exposed a deeper fragility in Indonesia’s disaster-protection system. 

More than 900 people have died, hundreds remain missing, thousands were injured and thousands of homes and hundreds of public facilities were destroyed in a matter of hours. Yet even this devastation only hints at the scale of the challenge faced by survivors. 

When the waters receded, families were left not only grieving but financially stranded, with no structured mechanism to help them recover the assets, livelihoods and sense of stability that vanished overnight.

This tragedy is part of a broader pattern. In 2024 alone, Indonesia recorded 2,107 disasters, including floods, landslides and forest wildfires, damaging over 60,000 properties and nearly 1,000 public facilities, while leaving 489 dead and more than 10,000 injured. 

These events often trigger both short- and long-term displacement, cutting families off from food, shelter, healthcare, education and employment. Displaced families face heightened disease risks, psychological trauma and severe economic hardship. The cumulative burden is immense and structurally debilitating.

According to the World Risk Index 2025, Indonesia is the third most disaster-prone country in the world, after the Philippines and India. The scale of potential losses is staggering. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency’s (BNPB) 2023 worst case scenario assessment estimates Rp 3.03 trillion (US$181.5 million) in physical damage and Rp 3.93 trillion in economic losses, a combined 33 percent of Indonesia’s gross domestic product. The numbers represent the enormous pressure natural disasters exert on households, local administrations, and the national budget.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Despite facing frequent and severe hazards, Indonesia still lacks a nationwide system that shields households from disaster-related financial ruin. Most families have no insurance coverage, no automatic compensation mechanism, and no dependable recovery mechanism.

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters

Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Related Articles

Sham elections, shifting power inside Myanmar

Govt suspends four firms suspected of contributing to deadly North Sumatra flooding

Floods, extreme weather, drive up grocery prices in various regions

Related Article

Sham elections, shifting power inside Myanmar

Govt suspends four firms suspected of contributing to deadly North Sumatra flooding

Floods, extreme weather, drive up grocery prices in various regions

Asia's stocks ride a reform wave, but rough seas lie ahead

Rights on borrowed time

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters

Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

More in Opinion

 View more
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (right) delivers a presentation during the monthly budget update press briefing on Oct. 14, 2025.
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia's fiscal strains deepen as deficit rises, revenue underperforms
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand queue up on Saturday outside the Myanmar Embassy for early voting ahead of the Myanmar general election, in Bangkok.
Academia

Sham elections, shifting power inside Myanmar
Matthias Cormann (left), secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), presents Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto with the OECD membership accession road map for Indonesia on May 2, 2024, the first day of the two-day OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris.
Academia

Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides

Highlight
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 10, 2025.
Europe

Putin meets Prabowo to discuss military and energy ties, wheat exports
Densed neighborhoods is seen by a riverbank of Angke River in Pejagalan, Penjaringan North Jakarta on May 28, 2025. Insufficient spaces and improper sanitation facilities force some low-income families living in such slums across Jakarta to practice open defecation.
Editorial

Jakarta’s heavy burden
US President Donald Trump greets President Prabowo Subianto during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. Trump landed in Egypt on October 13 for a summit on Gaza, following a lightning visit to Israel after a ceasefire he brokered entered into force.
Regulations

Trade deal with US ‘still on’ despite reported rift

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

21 injured as car plows into students, teacher at North Jakarta elementary school
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia's fiscal strains deepen as deficit rises, revenue underperforms
Asia & Pacific

US bombers join Japanese jets in show of force after China-Russia drills, Tokyo says
Companies

Hashim’s Arsari Group steps into crypto arena via COIN
Americas

Venezuelan opposition leader emerges from hiding after winning Nobel
Middle East and Africa

US to host meeting of G20 officials without South Africa's participation
Academia

Sham elections, shifting power inside Myanmar
Americas

US plans to order foreign tourists to disclose social media histories
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why Indonesia needs mandatory disaster insurance

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.