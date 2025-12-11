TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight
US trade deal with Indonesia at risk of collapse, US official says
Building fire kills 20 in Jakarta: Police

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight
US trade deal with Indonesia at risk of collapse, US official says
Building fire kills 20 in Jakarta: Police

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The ‘mantab’ trap: The middle class ends up running on debt, fumes

Many people today are burning the furniture to keep the house warm, and when the wood runs out, they are buying firewood on high-interest credit.

Rihadathul Aisy (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, December 11, 2025 Published on Dec. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-12-10T12:58:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Customers are pictured on June 10, 2025, at a shopping mall in the Semanggi area of South Jakarta. Customers are pictured on June 10, 2025, at a shopping mall in the Semanggi area of South Jakarta. (Antara/Luthfia Miranda Putri)

A

s we navigate the second week of December 2025, the visual markers of the Indonesian economy appear deceptively robust. Jakarta’s malls are decked out for the holidays, traffic remains gridlocked, and government officials broadcast customary optimism about year-end consumption driving gross domestic product.

However, visual proxies are dangerous illusions.

If we look past the festive veneer and scrutinize the underlying data, a troubling narrative emerges. There is a sharp, widening disconnect between macroeconomic headlines and microeconomic reality.

We are witnessing the silent hollowing out of Indonesia’s consumption engine, driven by a toxic combination of savings depletion and rising debt. The engine is still running, but it is running on fumes.

The myth of the ever-expanding Indonesian middle class has been punctured by cold, hard data. We are still reeling from the demographic shock revealed by Statistics Indonesia (BPS), showing the middle class shrinking from 57.33 million in 2019 to approximately 47.85 million today. These 9.5 million people did not vanish, they slid into the "aspiring middle class": a vulnerable majority now totaling over 137 million.

To understand why, we must look at the labor market. Post-pandemic recovery prioritized quantity over quality. As of 2025, nearly 60 percent of our workforce is trapped in the informal sector, gig workers and daily laborers without job security or old-age benefits. This structural "informalization" has birthed two desperate coping mechanisms.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The first is mantab, short for makan tabungan (eating into savings). Data from the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) confirms a stark divergence: While deposits from high-net-worth individuals soar, savings accounts under Rp 100 million (US$5.992) have flatlined, barely keeping pace with inflation.

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters

Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Related Articles

The ‘mantab’ trap: The middle class ends up running on debt, fumes

Sumatra’s floods are not just nature’s fury, Indonesia must act together

Rising temp jobs, jobless youth strain RI’s job market

Related Article

The ‘mantab’ trap: The middle class ends up running on debt, fumes

Sumatra’s floods are not just nature’s fury, Indonesia must act together

Rising temp jobs, jobless youth strain RI’s job market

Consumer confidence hits 3-year low on job market jitters

Are younger workers getting something right about work?

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters

Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

More in Opinion

 View more
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (right) delivers a presentation during the monthly budget update press briefing on Oct. 14, 2025.
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia's fiscal strains deepen as deficit rises, revenue underperforms
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand queue up on Saturday outside the Myanmar Embassy for early voting ahead of the Myanmar general election, in Bangkok.
Academia

Sham elections, shifting power inside Myanmar
Matthias Cormann (left), secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), presents Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto with the OECD membership accession road map for Indonesia on May 2, 2024, the first day of the two-day OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris.
Academia

Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides

Highlight
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 10, 2025.
Europe

Putin meets Prabowo to discuss military and energy ties, wheat exports
Densed neighborhoods is seen by a riverbank of Angke River in Pejagalan, Penjaringan North Jakarta on May 28, 2025. Insufficient spaces and improper sanitation facilities force some low-income families living in such slums across Jakarta to practice open defecation.
Editorial

Jakarta’s heavy burden
US President Donald Trump greets President Prabowo Subianto during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. Trump landed in Egypt on October 13 for a summit on Gaza, following a lightning visit to Israel after a ceasefire he brokered entered into force.
Regulations

Trade deal with US ‘still on’ despite reported rift

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

21 injured as car plows into students, teacher at North Jakarta elementary school
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia's fiscal strains deepen as deficit rises, revenue underperforms
Asia & Pacific

US bombers join Japanese jets in show of force after China-Russia drills, Tokyo says
Companies

Hashim’s Arsari Group steps into crypto arena via COIN
Americas

Venezuelan opposition leader emerges from hiding after winning Nobel
Middle East and Africa

US to host meeting of G20 officials without South Africa's participation
Academia

Sham elections, shifting power inside Myanmar
Americas

US plans to order foreign tourists to disclose social media histories
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The ‘mantab’ trap: The middle class ends up running on debt, fumes

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.