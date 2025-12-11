Leadership crisis at NU deepens

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Competing claims over who holds legitimate authority in the country’s most influential Islamic organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), have thrown the organization into turmoil after its supreme council appointed an acting chairman, a move that was opposed by current chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf.
ompeting claims over who holds legitimate authority in the country’s most influential Islamic organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), have thrown the organization into turmoil after its supreme council appointed an acting chairman, a move that was opposed by current chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf.
A closed-door meeting of the NU supreme council Syuriah in a hotel in Jakarta on Tuesday night appointed Zulfa Mustofa, one of four NU deputy chairs, as acting chief of the country’s largest Muslim organization. The plenary meeting gave him the mandate to oversee day-to-day operations until the next congress next year to elect a definite chairman.
Zulfa is the nephew of former vice president Ma’ruf Amin, a senior cleric and prominent figure in NU who also serves as chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council’s (MUI) advisory body.
“The decision is that Zulfa will lead as acting chairman and carry out his duties until the next congress,” supreme council member Mohammad Nuh, a former education minister, told a press conference after the plenary session.
The meeting was attended by dozens of members of the supreme council and the NU executive board, including Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf, Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar and East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, who also leads Muslimat, the women's wing of NU.
Zulfa’s appointment came amid weeks of internal rift following a supreme council meeting on Nov. 20 that gave Yahya an ultimatum to resign or be dismissed for his invitation to a pro-Israel speaker for an internal event in August and alleged financial mismanagement of the NU executive board.
Read also: NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.