Cybersecurity in the spotlight at IndoSec 2025

ndoSec 2025, the country's most influential cybersecurity conference, is scheduled to take place later this month at the Ritz Carlton Jakarta, in Pacific Place. The two-day event, established by Tradepass, will open its doors on Sept. 16.
As Indonesia accelerates its digital transformation, cybersecurity remains at the forefront of national priorities. Therefore, IndoSec 2025 will convene over 2,000 pre-qualified cybersecurity professionals, over 50 global and regional thought leaders and more than 100 leading solution providers to discuss strategies, innovations and technologies driving secure digital ecosystems.
Additionally, through a strategic partnership with The Jakarta Post, it is hoped that the media will be able to amplify IndoSec’s mission of fostering knowledge exchange and strengthening collaboration across government, enterprises and technology providers.
IndoSec 2025 is set to feature cutting-edge keynotes, panel discussions and solution showcases, addressing pressing issues such as cloud security, threat intelligence, critical infrastructure protection and AI in cybersecurity.
Those who wish to attend are invited to learn more at indosecsummit.com.
