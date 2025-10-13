Militarization, crackdown fears overshadow cybersecurity bill

The government is aiming to pass the cybersecurity and resilience bill into law by the end of 2025, as the draft law has been included in the House of Representatives’ 2025 Prolegnas (National Legislation Program) priority list.

A new bill aimed at paving a legal avenue to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity has drawn criticism from rights activists, who warn controversial provisions in the draft law would grant the military power to investigate cybercrime that could threaten civil liberties, and lead to the militarization of cyberspace.

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas announced earlier this month that the government was in the process of drafting the cybersecurity and resilience bill to protect cyberspace and the nation’s critical digital infrastructure from growing cyber threats.

The bill, jointly prepared by the Law Ministry, the Communication and Digital Ministry and the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN), is expected to be completed by the end of the year. It has been included in the House of Representatives’ 2025 Prolegnas (National Legislative Program) priority list.

A version of the bill, spanning 37 pages and dated Oct. 1, has circulated among journalists since last week.

Among the most highlighted provisions is Article 56 of the draft law, which allows the Indonesian Military (TNI) to act as investigators in cyber-related crimes, alongside police, the Communication and Digital Ministry and other government agencies tasked on cybersecurity and resilience.

Under the bill, investigators are authorized to collect evidence, examine individuals and digital systems, restrict access to electronic data as well as request temporary takedowns of social media accounts and financial assets, including bank accounts and digital wallets. Some of the authorities would require prior court approval.