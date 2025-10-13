TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Iraq's Iqbal earns 1-0 win over Indonesia in World Cup qualifier
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Iraq's Iqbal earns 1-0 win over Indonesia in World Cup qualifier
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Militarization, crackdown fears overshadow cybersecurity bill

The government is aiming to pass the cybersecurity and resilience bill into law by the end of 2025, as the draft law has been included in the House of Representatives’ 2025 Prolegnas (National Legislation Program) priority list.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, October 13, 2025 Published on Oct. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-10-12T15:43:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Stock illustration of cybersecurity. Stock illustration of cybersecurity. (Shutterstock/Andrii Yalanskyi)

A

new bill aimed at paving a legal avenue to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity has drawn criticism from rights activists, who warn controversial provisions in the draft law would grant the military power to investigate cybercrime that could threaten civil liberties, and lead to the militarization of cyberspace.

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas announced earlier this month that the government was in the process of drafting the cybersecurity and resilience bill to protect cyberspace and the nation’s critical digital infrastructure from growing cyber threats.

The bill, jointly prepared by the Law Ministry, the Communication and Digital Ministry and the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN), is expected to be completed by the end of the year. It has been included in the House of Representatives’ 2025 Prolegnas (National Legislative Program) priority list.

A version of the bill, spanning 37 pages and dated Oct. 1, has circulated among journalists since last week.

Among the most highlighted provisions is Article 56 of the draft law, which allows the Indonesian Military (TNI) to act as investigators in cyber-related crimes, alongside police, the Communication and Digital Ministry and other government agencies tasked on cybersecurity and resilience.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Under the bill, investigators are authorized to collect evidence, examine individuals and digital systems, restrict access to electronic data as well as request temporary takedowns of social media accounts and financial assets, including bank accounts and digital wallets. Some of the authorities would require prior court approval.

Popular

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Iraq's Iqbal earns 1-0 win over Indonesia in World Cup qualifier

Iraq's Iqbal earns 1-0 win over Indonesia in World Cup qualifier

Related Articles

Calls for open, transparent process on asset bill

Govt considers prisoner transfer, exchange bill to end legal ambiguity

Indonesia proposes international initiative for royalty transparency

Analysis: Cybersecurity breaches on major securities firms raise alarm

'Las Vegas in Laos': Riverside city awash with crime

Related Article

Calls for open, transparent process on asset bill

Govt considers prisoner transfer, exchange bill to end legal ambiguity

Indonesia proposes international initiative for royalty transparency

Analysis: Cybersecurity breaches on major securities firms raise alarm

'Las Vegas in Laos': Riverside city awash with crime

Popular

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Iraq's Iqbal earns 1-0 win over Indonesia in World Cup qualifier

Iraq's Iqbal earns 1-0 win over Indonesia in World Cup qualifier

More in Indonesia

 View more
A long-tailed macaque (‘Macaca fascicularis’) reacts on Aug. 3, 2017, as it is photographed at Bama Beach in Baluran National Park, located in Situbondo regency, East Java.
Archipelago

Denpasar court slaps woman with fine for trading macaque
Workers prepare meal packages under the free nutritious meal program at the Plaju Ulu II nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) in Palembang, South Sumatra, on Oct. 10, 2025. The kitchen disbursed 3,123 meal packages for eight schools in the area.
Society

BGN hires 5,000 chefs to train free meals kitchen staff
Stock illustration of cybersecurity.
Politics

Militarization, crackdown fears overshadow cybersecurity bill

Highlight
A number of elected regional heads attended the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors, and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Regulations

Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally in Caracas on Aug. 28, 2024. Machado wins the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Oct. 10, 2025.
Editorial

Compromised Nobel prize
Indonesia senior men's soccer players Thom Haye (right) and Milliano Jonathans (left) react after the 2026 World Cup Asian fourth round qualifier match between Indonesia and Iraq at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Oct. 11, 2025.
Sports

Indonesia’s World Cup hopes dashed after defeat to Iraq

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Old lessons for a new Australia-PNG treaty
Markets

Asia shares suffer trade whiplash, Wall Street futures rally
Academia

Turning disaster into opportunity
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, North Korea renew ties in first ministerial visit in 12 years
Academia

Stop funding disasters, start financing resilience
Archipelago

Denpasar court slaps woman with fine for trading macaque
Academia

The EU must stand up to Trump
Entertainment

What’s next for Indonesian film? JAFF Market has a plan
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Militarization, crackdown fears overshadow cybersecurity bill

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.