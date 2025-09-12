Minister of Forestry takes next step in mangrove rehabilitation program

F orestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni kicked off the Mangroves for Coastal Resilience (M4CR) program in Medan, North Sumatra. Accompanies by Deputy Minister Sulaiman Umar and other Forestry Ministry officials, he announced his plan to rehabilitate 15,387 hectares of mangroves across four provinces by 2025.

The program is a national strategic initiative aimed at addressing mangrove ecosystem degradation in Indonesia through large-scale rehabilitation focused on community-based approaches and environmental sustainability.

The program will cover four priority provinces: Riau, North Sumatra, East Kalimantan and North Kalimantan, with a target area of ​​41,000 hectares by 2027. M4CR is part of Indonesia's contribution to global climate action and comprehensive coastal ecosystem restoration efforts.

The M4CR in North Sumatra has been underway since 2024, covering 636 hectares across three regencies: Langkat, Deli Serdang and Serdang Bedagai. This year, M4CR mangrove rehabilitation is estimated to cover 1,924 hectares, with rehabilitation activities projected to reach 3,332 hectares by 2026.

The M4CR kick-off took place in the Batubara Mangrove Park area, a former quartz mining area that caused abrasion. Raja Antoni stated that thanks to the mangrove planting carried out by the community, the mangrove vegetation cover has now recovered.

"I appreciate the community's mangrove rehabilitation efforts. This area was formerly a massive quartz mining area that caused abrasion, but now the mangrove vegetation cover has recovered," said Minister Raja Antoni.

Moreover, he highlighted the importance of collaboration and cooperation in preserving forests to realize the mission of the program, whether it is between ministries and institutions, as well as with the community as a whole.

"This demonstrates the importance of collaboration between ministries and institutions, especially community participation. The community's role is strategic in preserving our mangrove forests," he said.

In order to increase community participation, the minister also used his visit as a chance to hold discussions with various groups and partake in a crab harvest with the community. He also inspected seedling nurseries and mangrove planting.