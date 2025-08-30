TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
The tradeoffs of AI regulation
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
The tradeoffs of AI regulation
Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How Islamic finance can drive energy transition

Green and sustainable sukuk can drive significant capital into large-scale carbon reduction projects and other crucial sustainability efforts.

Rahma Shofiana (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, August 30, 2025 Published on Aug. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-08-28T18:54:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Faith in green energy: A technician walks on March 26, 2024 between solar panels that partially provide electrical power to Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. Faith in green energy: A technician walks on March 26, 2024 between solar panels that partially provide electrical power to Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

I

n his speech on the 2026 draft state budget (RAPBN), President Prabowo Subianto pledged to accelerate the energy transition process, achieving 100 percent renewable energy in just a decade.

However, considering the details outlined in the National Electricity Supply Plan (RUPTL) for the next 10 years, the President’s statement can be seen as an empty promise. The recently issued RUPTL 2025-2034 still includes a significant share of fossil fuels, particularly coal and gas.

Meanwhile, the proposed Rp 404 trillion (US$25 billion) energy subsidies still leave a critical gap: The President did not specify which energy sources will benefit, leaving funding for the energy transition a major question.

To close this gap, the government should begin exploring blended-finance mechanisms. One promising avenue is Islamic finance, which holds enormous untapped potential—including the use of zakat funds to support energy transition.

The National Zakat Agency (BAZNAS) has found zakat revenue has grown 27.5 percent year-on-year (yoy), underscoring its rising capacity. Beyond its sharia compliance, Islamic finance is increasingly recognized on the global stage for its ethical foundation and strong alignment with sustainability. At a time when the world faces mounting environmental and social challenges, Islamic finance offers a powerful model to drive positive change, foster equity and accelerate a just and sustainable future.

Islamic finance offers an ethical framework with a strong alignment to sustainability. This foundation is rooted in Maqasid al-Shariah, the higher objectives of Islamic law, which emphasize preserving faith, life, intellect, progeny and wealth. This provides a holistic approach to human well-being and societal flourishing.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For Islamic financial institutions, this framework presents not only a moral compass but also a unique opportunity to align with universal principles of stewardship (khalifah), balance (mizan) and the imperative to avoid harm (la dharar).

This ethical framework is further reinforced by the concept of Tayyib, a word referenced in 46 verses of the Quran. Tayyib embodies goodness, purity and wholesomeness—not only in financial transactions but also in the nature of goods, services and the broader impact of economic activity.

Unlike principles that simply define what is merely permissible (halal), Tayyib sets a higher standard, prioritizing what is genuinely beneficial and sustainable for all creation. This concept holds immense potential to raise standards of practice and infuse the industry with a renewed sense of responsibility.

Such values find remarkable synergy with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This alignment is not coincidental but deeply rooted in shared commitments to social justice, environmental stewardship and equitable development.

A survey conducted by the Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI) at COP28 highlighted this convergence: 96 percent of respondents said Islamic finance products reflect their values and ethics, while 90 percent agreed they are aligned with the SDGs. These figures underscore the strong public perception of Islamic finance as a values-driven industry, capable of delivering financial returns while advancing ethical, sustainable and socially responsible principles.

By embracing Maqasid al-Shariah and the Tayyib concept, Islamic finance can play a transformative role in bridging faith and sustainability, helping to build an economy that serves both people and the planet.

One of the most promising avenues for Islamic finance to contribute to global sustainability is through the issuance of green and sustainable sukuk (Islamic bonds). These instruments are specifically designed to raise capital for environmentally friendly and socially responsible projects.

By channeling investment into initiatives like renewable energy, energy efficiency, green buildings, sustainable transport, wastewater management and waste management, green and sustainable sukuk can drive significant capital into large-scale carbon reduction projects and other crucial sustainability efforts.

Indonesia serves as a compelling case study, having been the world's first sovereign green sukuk issuer since 2018. The country’s program has achieved a cumulative issuance of $6.9 billion by 2022, with its latest achievement being a $1.5 billion issuance with a 4.70 percent coupon rate. Its diverse green project portfolio includes irrigation infrastructure, mangrove restoration, forest waqf, clean drinking water systems and railway infrastructure. Some of these projects alone could save 974,823 tonnes of CO2 annually.

A newly released "Islamic Finance and Renewable Energy" report, a collaboration between Greenpeace MENA, as part of the Ummah For Earth Alliance, and GEFI, highlights the transformative potential of Islamic finance in accelerating the global transition to renewable energy. Findings from the report reveal that by allocating just 5 percent of the Islamic finance sector’s $4.5 trillion in assets to renewable projects, an impressive $400 billion could be unlocked for climate finance.

By embracing the Maqasid al-Shariah and the Tayyib concept, and by leveraging innovative instruments like green and sustainable sukuk, Islamic finance is uniquely positioned to drive higher standards of practice and business. This not only promises renewed dynamism for the industry itself but also offers a powerful and ethical pathway to achieving global sustainability goals and fostering a more prosperous and just world for all.

To truly commit to the energy transition, governments must focus on developing renewable energy and shift Islamic financial investments toward green projects, moving away from fossil-based or other extractive industries.

***

The writer is Ummah for Earth Project leader at Greenpeace Indonesia. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

Related Articles

Asia’s coal reckoning: Can it shut down the past to power the future?

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems

Peatlands and mangroves are key to Southeast Asia’s climate efforts

What climate spending really costs the world

Trump leaves Paris climate agreement, doubles down on fossil fuels

Related Article

Asia’s coal reckoning: Can it shut down the past to power the future?

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems

Peatlands and mangroves are key to Southeast Asia’s climate efforts

What climate spending really costs the world

Trump leaves Paris climate agreement, doubles down on fossil fuels

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality

More in Opinion

 View more
A aerial view of the nickel smelter of PT Vale Indonesia on Aug. 2, 2024, in Sorowako, South Sulawesi.
Academia

Global securitization of rare earths: A descent into geopolitical turmoil
Head-to-head: Students brave security cordons during a rally near the House of Representatives in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Aug. 28, 2025.
Academia

Is the House still relevant, or should it be abolished?
The causeway linking Malaysia's southern state of Johor (top) and Singapore (botom) is seen from Singapore on April 1, 2020.
Academia

Building ASEAN’s future through shared SEZs

Highlight
People gather around a burned-out car set ablaze during a protest outside the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) on Aug. 29, 2025, a day after a motorcycle taxi driver was killed when he was run over by a police tactical vehicle.
Politics

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows
Students eat lunch on the first day of a free-meal program at 11 State Senior High School in East Jakarta on January 6, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s long vision on education
The building of Makassar City Council is set on fire during a protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on August 29, 2025. Clashes between protesters and police broke out on August 28 in Jakarta over calls for higher wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers, as public discontent grows over the government's handling of the economy.
Politics

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

Popomangun, Low Moromi explore life's rhythm in geometry, cloud

Politics

Doubts linger over new coastal body’s ability to deliver on seawall project
Politics

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle
Economy

Local tourism surges on viral 'aura farming' Pacu Jalur video
Archipelago

Over 450 students in Bengkulu fall ill after eating free school meals
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Australia boost maritime security cooperation

Opinion

Analysis: Whoosh debt grows, Danantara steps in
Politics

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.