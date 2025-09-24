TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation
Prabowo’s debut at the UN: Symbolism without substance?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation
Prabowo’s debut at the UN: Symbolism without substance?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Shandong Heavy Industry Group deepens commitment to local market at Mining Indonesia 2025

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, September 24, 2025 Published on Sep. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-09-24T14:33:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of The Indonesia International Mining and Construction Machinery Exhibition 2025) (Courtesy of The Indonesia International Mining and Construction Machinery Exhibition 2025)

T

he Indonesia International Mining and Construction Machinery Exhibition 2025 opened on Sept. 17 at the Jakarta International Expo, carrying the theme “Tech Empowered, Future Equipped.”

The event drew global industry leaders such as Shandong Heavy Industry, which underscored the company’s commitment to the Indonesian and Southeast Asian markets.

Positioning mining as a strategic priority, the group brought together five of its leading subsidiaries: Shantui, Lovol Construction Machinery, Weichai Power, SINOTRUK and SHACMAN. Together, they showcased a comprehensive line of mining equipment and integrated solutions, emphasizing values of efficiency, sustainability, intelligence and cost-effectiveness.

The group was represented by General Manager Wang Zhijian, along with Deputy General Managers Zhang Gengsheng and Ma Changhai, as they were joined by overseas business executives and Southeast Asian clients.

In a bid to collaborate with several key Indonesian companies, the company held a handover ceremony to officially deliver equipment as expected to boost productivity and competitiveness in the country’s mining sector. This included fuel-powered systems, construction equipment and mining vehicles.

The same event also serves as an opportunity for the Shandong Heavy Industry Group to sign new agreements with major Indonesian enterprises covering product supply, technology cooperation and localized services. These partnerships aim to strengthen bilateral business ties and expand the group’s long-term presence in the region.

The group also introduced its latest range of integrated mining products designed specifically for the Indonesian and Southeast Asian markets. Prioritizing eco-friendly technologies and smart mining solutions, the products are aligned with the company’s vision of developing more efficient, intelligent and sustainable mining models.

Through immersive exhibitions and product launches, the group presented its portfolio, including powertrains, excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, graders, road rollers, dump trucks and tractor heads.

Among the highlights was the Weichai powertrain, noted for its high output and rapid response, providing reliable power for heavy-duty machinery. Additionally, Shantui and Lovol Construction Machinery unveiled 100-tonne class mining excavators, the SE1500LCW and FR2000F respectively, paired with dump trucks from SINOTRUK and SHACMAN.

The Shandong Heavy Industry Group plans to deepen its investment in Indonesia, accelerate localization efforts and enhance its research and service capabilities. By bringing advanced technology and sustainable practices, the group aims to contribute to Indonesia’s green and efficient mining development while expanding its role in the global mining equipment industry.

Popular

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Related Articles

How EUDR could leave Indonesian women farmers behind

Apical reaffirms commitment to economic growth, ecosystem conservation with SLV program

The effectiveness of special economic zones in driving economic growth

RI manufacturing back in expansion after monthslong slump

Markets steady after strong initial response to unrest

Related Article

How EUDR could leave Indonesian women farmers behind

Apical reaffirms commitment to economic growth, ecosystem conservation with SLV program

The effectiveness of special economic zones in driving economic growth

RI manufacturing back in expansion after monthslong slump

Markets steady after strong initial response to unrest

Popular

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
At table, L/R, President Prabowo Subianto, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and US President Donald Trump attend a multilateral meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Trump's meeting with Muslim countries focuses on permanent ceasefire in Gaza
A protester holds a poster that reads “Pass the asset forfeiture bill. Return people's lands taken by the state and corporations“ during a demonstration organized by the Labor with the People Movement (Gebrak) in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Editorial

Corruption should not pay

A worker shows hand-rolled kreteks (clove cigarette) at a cigarette factory in Kudus, Central Java on Jan. 4, 2024.
Regulations

Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes

The Latest

 View more
Politics

House approves new Supreme Court justices, rights judge
Health

Alcohol lobby takes on WHO in battle over health impacts
Economy

United States to seal Southeast Asia trade deals in coming months
Regulations

Finance Minister cracks down on illegal cigarettes
Economy

US to seal Southeast Asia trade deals in coming months
Americas

TV host Kimmel says 'anti-American' for govt to threaten comedians
Politics

Jokowi’s early support for Prabowo-Gibran reelection meets pushback
Art & Culture

‘Hikayat Nusantara’: When theatrical legends come alive
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.