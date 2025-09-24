Shandong Heavy Industry Group deepens commitment to local market at Mining Indonesia 2025

T he Indonesia International Mining and Construction Machinery Exhibition 2025 opened on Sept. 17 at the Jakarta International Expo, carrying the theme “Tech Empowered, Future Equipped.”

The event drew global industry leaders such as Shandong Heavy Industry, which underscored the company’s commitment to the Indonesian and Southeast Asian markets.

Positioning mining as a strategic priority, the group brought together five of its leading subsidiaries: Shantui, Lovol Construction Machinery, Weichai Power, SINOTRUK and SHACMAN. Together, they showcased a comprehensive line of mining equipment and integrated solutions, emphasizing values of efficiency, sustainability, intelligence and cost-effectiveness.

The group was represented by General Manager Wang Zhijian, along with Deputy General Managers Zhang Gengsheng and Ma Changhai, as they were joined by overseas business executives and Southeast Asian clients.

In a bid to collaborate with several key Indonesian companies, the company held a handover ceremony to officially deliver equipment as expected to boost productivity and competitiveness in the country’s mining sector. This included fuel-powered systems, construction equipment and mining vehicles.

The same event also serves as an opportunity for the Shandong Heavy Industry Group to sign new agreements with major Indonesian enterprises covering product supply, technology cooperation and localized services. These partnerships aim to strengthen bilateral business ties and expand the group’s long-term presence in the region.

The group also introduced its latest range of integrated mining products designed specifically for the Indonesian and Southeast Asian markets. Prioritizing eco-friendly technologies and smart mining solutions, the products are aligned with the company’s vision of developing more efficient, intelligent and sustainable mining models.

Through immersive exhibitions and product launches, the group presented its portfolio, including powertrains, excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, graders, road rollers, dump trucks and tractor heads.

Among the highlights was the Weichai powertrain, noted for its high output and rapid response, providing reliable power for heavy-duty machinery. Additionally, Shantui and Lovol Construction Machinery unveiled 100-tonne class mining excavators, the SE1500LCW and FR2000F respectively, paired with dump trucks from SINOTRUK and SHACMAN.

The Shandong Heavy Industry Group plans to deepen its investment in Indonesia, accelerate localization efforts and enhance its research and service capabilities. By bringing advanced technology and sustainable practices, the group aims to contribute to Indonesia’s green and efficient mining development while expanding its role in the global mining equipment industry.