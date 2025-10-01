Third edition of French Gastronomy Week to feature Michelin-starred chef Andree Rosier

T he French Embassy – Institut français d’Indonésie (IFI) has partnered with the Alliances Françaises of Indonesia, Business France and the Disciples Escoffier Indonesia to organize the third edition of “Le Goût de France - Cita Rasa Prancis, j'adore!”, an event celebrating the universal language of gastronomy and French cuisine in Indonesia.

From Oct. 1 to 13, more than 140 restaurants in 40 cities and on 10 islands in the Indonesian archipelago will offer menus and events centered around French cuisine.

The third French Gastronomy Week will feature a special appearance by chef Andrée Rosier from Biarritz, France, who has earned a Michelin star for her restaurant Les Rosiers and was the first woman to be admitted to the prestigious “Meilleur Ouvrier de France” (MOF)* or Best Craftsman of France competition in cooking at the age 28.

Chef Rosier, who also received the Legion of Honor from the French government, will visit several cities in Indonesia to lead culinary demonstrations and explore the richness of Indonesian spices and cuisine, as well as collaborate with local chefs to host special dinners in Jakarta (Lyon at Mandarin Oriental Hotel), Medan (Marriott Hotel) and Yogyakarta (Tentrem Hotel).

Another highlight will be the participation of food illustrator Guillaume Long, known for his culinary series “À boire et à manger” (To Drink and To Eat), whose illustrated columns published in Le Monde journal have been compiled into albums. Accompanied by his wife, pastry chef Claire Geraghty, he will lead drawing workshops and cooking demonstrations in several cities including Jakarta, Makassar, Yogyakarta and Surabaya.

This year, more than 16 workshops geared towards young Indonesian culinary professionals will be led by trainers from Centre de Formation d'Apprentis/CFA (Apprentice Training Center) of Poitiers, France, as well as experts provided by Monin syrups and Lesaffre, accompanied by renowned French chefs.

The training initiative is a continuation of ARIF/Apprentissage Restauration Indonésie-France (Indonesia-France Culinary Arts Apprenticeship) program, which saw six Indonesian students from schools and universities in Indonesia travel to France last August for a two-year training course, including one year of apprenticeship.

This training program will reach a high point with the launch of the second edition of the FITT (French Indonesian Training of Trainers on French Cooking for Vocational Education Training) program on Oct. 13. For three weeks, the Escoffier Institute will train 40 Indonesian teachers and trainers at the tourism training center (BBPPMPV Bisnis dan Pariwisata), aiming to strengthen skills in the culinary arts and pastry making in a sustainable manner.

For aspiring chefs, a French recipe contest open to the general public is held on Instagram, with the final taking place on Oct. 11 in Jakarta. The ten finalists will be invited to Jakarta to compete for the grand prize, which includes a flight to Paris courtesy of Emirates Airlines.

On the professional side, Business France will organize a new edition of Tastin' France, a professional (B2B) event focused on wine.

For more information and details about the “Le Goût de France - Cita Rasa Prancis, j'adore!” visit www.citarasaprancis.com.