TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Asian shares, gold rise on US shutdown watch; crude falls
EU will have new climate targets by COP30 summit, von der Leyen says
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Indonesia’s fiscal trap: Four pillars of a coming crisis

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Asian shares, gold rise on US shutdown watch; crude falls
EU will have new climate targets by COP30 summit, von der Leyen says
Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Indonesia’s fiscal trap: Four pillars of a coming crisis

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Third edition of French Gastronomy Week to feature Michelin-starred chef Andree Rosier

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, October 1, 2025 Published on Sep. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-09-30T16:18:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Institut français d’Indonésie) (Courtesy of Institut français d’Indonésie)

T

he French Embassy – Institut français d’Indonésie (IFI) has partnered with the Alliances Françaises of Indonesia, Business France and the Disciples Escoffier Indonesia to organize the third edition of “Le Goût de France - Cita Rasa Prancis, j'adore!”, an event celebrating the universal language of gastronomy and French cuisine in Indonesia.

From Oct. 1 to 13, more than 140 restaurants in 40 cities and on 10 islands in the Indonesian archipelago will offer menus and events centered around French cuisine.

The third French Gastronomy Week will feature a special appearance by chef Andrée Rosier from Biarritz, France, who has earned a Michelin star for her restaurant Les Rosiers and was the first woman to be admitted to the prestigious “Meilleur Ouvrier de France” (MOF)* or Best Craftsman of France competition in cooking at the age 28.

Chef Rosier, who also received the Legion of Honor from the French government, will visit several cities in Indonesia to lead culinary demonstrations and explore the richness of Indonesian spices and cuisine, as well as collaborate with local chefs to host special dinners in Jakarta (Lyon at Mandarin Oriental Hotel), Medan (Marriott Hotel) and Yogyakarta (Tentrem Hotel).

Another highlight will be the participation of food illustrator Guillaume Long, known for his culinary series “À boire et à manger” (To Drink and To Eat), whose illustrated columns published in Le Monde journal have been compiled into albums. Accompanied by his wife, pastry chef Claire Geraghty, he will lead drawing workshops and cooking demonstrations in several cities including Jakarta, Makassar, Yogyakarta and Surabaya.

This year, more than 16 workshops geared towards young Indonesian culinary professionals will be led by trainers from Centre de Formation d'Apprentis/CFA (Apprentice Training Center) of Poitiers, France, as well as experts provided by Monin syrups and Lesaffre, accompanied by renowned French chefs.

The training initiative is a continuation of ARIF/Apprentissage Restauration Indonésie-France (Indonesia-France Culinary Arts Apprenticeship) program, which saw six Indonesian students from schools and universities in Indonesia travel to France last August for a two-year training course, including one year of apprenticeship.

This training program will reach a high point with the launch of the second edition of the FITT (French Indonesian Training of Trainers on French Cooking for Vocational Education Training) program on Oct. 13. For three weeks, the Escoffier Institute will train 40 Indonesian teachers and trainers at the tourism training center (BBPPMPV Bisnis dan Pariwisata), aiming to strengthen skills in the culinary arts and pastry making in a sustainable manner.

For aspiring chefs, a French recipe contest open to the general public is held on Instagram, with the final taking place on Oct. 11 in Jakarta. The ten finalists will be invited to Jakarta to compete for the grand prize, which includes a flight to Paris courtesy of Emirates Airlines.

On the professional side, Business France will organize a new edition of Tastin' France, a professional (B2B) event focused on wine.

For more information and details about the “Le Goût de France - Cita Rasa Prancis, j'adore!” visit www.citarasaprancis.com.

Popular

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Asian shares, gold rise on US shutdown watch; crude falls

Asian shares, gold rise on US shutdown watch; crude falls
EU will have new climate targets by COP30 summit, von der Leyen says

EU will have new climate targets by COP30 summit, von der Leyen says

Related Articles

Macron, Prabowo to discuss strategic partnerships

Nourishing character: Free school meals are more than just food

Pogba has doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March

French far-right leader Le Pen stands trial over alleged misuse of EU funds

Pramana Experience launches ‘Rasayatra’ to enrich Indonesian gastronomy

Related Article

Macron, Prabowo to discuss strategic partnerships

Nourishing character: Free school meals are more than just food

Pogba has doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March

French far-right leader Le Pen stands trial over alleged misuse of EU funds

Pramana Experience launches ‘Rasayatra’ to enrich Indonesian gastronomy

Popular

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Asian shares, gold rise on US shutdown watch; crude falls

Asian shares, gold rise on US shutdown watch; crude falls
EU will have new climate targets by COP30 summit, von der Leyen says

EU will have new climate targets by COP30 summit, von der Leyen says

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Client service officers speak to participants of the Public Housing Savings (Tapera) program at the BP Tapera office in Jakarta in this file photo taken on May 30, 2024.
Regulations

Tapera in limbo after Constitutional Court strikes down law
Meals go wrong: Students affected by food poisoning after consuming the free nutritious meal undergo medical treatment on Sept. 23 at Cipongkor District Office, West Bandung Regency, West Java. According to official data, a total of 352 students and parents experienced food poisoning, suspected to have been caused by the free meals program on Sept. 22.
Editorial

Children’s lives not a gamble
Activists joining with the Free Palestine Network stage a rally during a Car Free Day event at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle on Sunday in Sept. 21, 2025. In the demonstration, they urged President Prabowo Subianto to call for an end to the genocide in Palestine during his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States, scheduled for Sept. 23.
Middle East and Africa

Govt reiterates support for Palestine amid Prabowo’s appearance in Israel’s campaign

The Latest

 View more
Politics

No hard feelings toward Anies, insists Prabowo
Companies

Finance minister slams ‘lazy’ Pertamina over refinery development delays
Americas

FAA plans to furlough 11,000 employees in US government shutdown
Economy

ASEAN businesses remain resilient but urge structural change
Asia & Pacific

Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals
Archipelago

Relatives weep for scores of missing children after deadly East Java school collapse
Academia

The criminal charges against Rodrigo Duterte
Markets

Stocks retreat, gold hits record as US government shutdown begins
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.