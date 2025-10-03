TheJakartaPost

MPP Malang offers fast convenient access to BPJS services

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, October 3, 2025

(Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan) (Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan)

A

s part of government efforts to integrate public services under one roof, BPJS Kesehatan has integrated local administration services at public service malls (MPP) in Malang city, Malang regency and Batu, all in East Java.

BPJS Kesehatan’s Malang branch head, Yudhi Wahyu Cahyono, said the step demonstrated the government's commitment to providing easy access to services and ensuring the delivery of fast, smooth and equitable services for National Health Insurance (JKN) participants.

"This service transfer policy demonstrates the support of the Malang city, Malang regency and Batu city administrations in realizing the integration of one-stop public services. With the presence of BPJS Kesehatan services at MPPs in these three regions, JKN participants can now access their administrative needs more quickly, efficiently and in one place," he said.

According to Yudhi, JKN participants can access BPJS Kesehatan services at their local MPP from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The services provided are the same as those offered at branch offices, from administration and information to public complaints.

Aside from the integrated services at local MPPs, participants can still visit branch offices in each region and use the JKN Self-Service Kiosk (AMAN JKN) to manage their membership.

In addition, BPJS Kesehatan has expanded its digital and telephony services to offer greater flexibly and access, such as through its Administrative Services channel via WhatsApp (PANDAWA) at +62-8118165165, the JKN Mobile app and the BPJS Kesehatan Care Center hotline 165.

"We want to ensure that BPJS Kesehatan services remain close to the community, both through MPPs and digital channels. Participants can simply choose the most convenient method for them, because wherever they access it, we remain committed to providing the best service," Yudhi said.

Arif Tri Sastyawan, head of the Manpower, Investment and Integrated One-Stop Service (PMPTSP) Office in Malang city, said the move would increase convenience for JKN participants, especially since the Merdeka MPP was strategically located in the city center.

"We welcome the full operation of the BPJS Kesehatan Malang branch’s services at the Merdeka MPP. We are collaborating to provide the best possible service to the public," he said.

With BPJS Kesehatan services now available at the Merdeka MPP, Arif expressed a hope that the public would benefit from quick and flexible access and improve their satisfaction with Malang city’s public service ecosystem.

Khoiriyah, a JKN participant in the nonwage worker (PBPU) segment, cited speed and convenience as key factors informed her choice in accessing membership services at the Merdeka MPP.

"I prefer BPJS Kesehatan services at the Malang City MPP because of its strategic location. Furthermore, there are many services from other agencies, so if you need other services, you can take care of them all at once without having to go from one office to another," she said.

Highlight
Sudden crash: Members of a joint search and rescue team stand next to heavy equipment on Oct. 1, 2025, at the site of a collapsed prayer hall at Pondok Pesantren Al Khoziny, an Islamic boarding school in Buduran district, Sidoarjo, East Java. According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Sept. 30, the day after the structure fell on worshipers during mid-afternoon prayers, 91 individuals were still trapped under the rubble.
Society

Deadly boarding school collapse exposes failures in construction safety
Global goodwill: President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and several other Red and White cabinet members, responds questions raised by journalists in a press conference shortly after he arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday. Prabowo returned home after attending the United Nations General As- sembly in New York and making state visits to Japan, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Editorial

The palace’s press restriction
Ducati Lenovo Team's Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez rides during the practice session ahead of the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika International Circuit in Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara on October 3, 2025.
Sports

World champion Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia MotoGP practice

