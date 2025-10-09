TheJakartaPost

Campaign for Good launches #MelihatMasaDepan, offering grants for selected participants

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 9, 2025 Published on Oct. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-10-09T12:12:38+07:00

(Courtesy of Campaign for Good) (Courtesy of Campaign for Good)

I

n commemoration of World Sight Day 2025, which falls on Oct. 9, Campaign for Good has launched #MelihatMasaDepan (“Seeing the Future”), a nationwide campaign aimed at preventing avoidable vision impairment in Indonesia. The initiative includes grant awards for selected organizations and a national landscape study to strengthen eye health programs.

Launched on Oct. 9 by Campaign for Good, a community vetting platform, the campaign combines public education, community surveys, research and cross-sector collaboration to raise awareness, mobilize participation, and expand equitable access to quality eye care.

According to a 2019 report by the World Health Organization, an estimated 2.2 billion people globally live with vision impairment or blindness, and at least 1 billion of these cases could have been prevented or remain untreated.

In Indonesia alone, studies show that more than 3 million people are blind, one of the highest prevalence rates in Southeast Asia.

“This challenge affects not just health, but also education, productivity and the dignity of families nationwide,” Campaign for Good said in a statement.

Campaign for Good CEO William Gondokusumo emphasized that at the heart of #MelihatMasaDepan is a commitment to evidence-based solutions. The campaign will launch a national landscape study to map both local and international organizations active in eye health, alongside a public survey to better understand people’s needs, perceptions and barriers to accessing care.

These insights will serve as a foundation for improved program design, policymaking and investment in Indonesia’s eye health ecosystem.

“Eye health is about more than sight, it is about dignity, opportunity and the ability to shape one’s own future. With #MelihatMasaDepan, we are bringing together communities, organizations and data to work toward a future where everyone can see clearly and live fully,” said William.

The campaign begins with an Open Call for Eye Health Programs, inviting initiatives focused on prevention, treatment, education and community empowerment. Through a community vetting process, the most promising programs will receive support. Three organizations will each be awarded unrestricted grants totaling up to Rp 100 million, empowering them to pursue their missions with flexibility and independence.

Smaller initiatives that gain strong community backing will have the opportunity to receive micro-grants of up to Rp 15 million. In addition to funding, all selected participants will gain access to insights from the national landscape study, mapping organizations active in eye health across Indonesia.

The campaign will also be reinforced through nationwide public education efforts, from dynamic social media engagement to strategic media partnerships, to encourage widespread participation in improving eye health.

Organizations interested in joining the #MelihatMasaDepan campaign can submit their applications via the official microsite: melihatmasadepan.campaign.com .

