Have your say on the ASEAN energy sector – Energy Institute survey open until 17 October

T he Energy Institute (EI) has launched its annual 11th annual Energy Barometer, with a special focus this year on Southeast Asia as it aims to recognize the region’s pivotal role in balancing growth, sustainability and energy security.

Conducted in collaboration with the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP), S&P Global Commodity Insights and with input from the Malaysian Economy Ministry, the Energy Barometer survey provides a rare opportunity for Southeast Asia’s energy community to share its on-the-ground experience and outlook.

Through this survey, ASEAN-based energy professionals can voice their opinions on the most pressing issues facing the energy sector. It is hoped that the results can give the world a better understanding of energy security and affordability, regional collaboration and energy transition.

The survey will cover how Asian countries can meet the growing energy demand while keeping energy accessible and resilient against global market shocks, as well as potential partnerships and policies needed across the region to strengthen energy systems and foster shared growth. Your thoughts will give insights on how the region can accelerate its shift to low-carbon energy, while still supporting economic development and social progress.

The focus on ASEAN is rooted in the region’s critical transition, contributed by its fast-growing economies, rapidly expanding populations and increasing demand for energy. The region is also facing immense challenges and unique opportunities, therefore answers and decisions in the coming years will be crucial in shaping ASEAN’s future for decades to come.

The aim is in line with the EI’s purpose to create a better energy future for society by accelerating a just global transition to net zero, through attracting and developing a diverse future energy workforce, convening expertise and evidence to inform energy decision making and enabling industry to make energy safer, more efficient and reduce carbon emissions.

The survey is open to all ASEAN-based energy professionals and takes only 15 to 20 minutes to complete. It is available until Oct. 17. Results will be published later in the year, contributing to the EI’s ongoing reporting to highlight the realities of the global energy workforce.

To be a part in the dialogue, click the link below to complete the survey: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8396643/EI-Energy-Barometer-Survey-2025-Southeast-Asia

