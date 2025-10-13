TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
The EU must stand up to Trump
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
Iraq's Iqbal earns 1-0 win over Indonesia in World Cup qualifier

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
The EU must stand up to Trump
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
Iraq's Iqbal earns 1-0 win over Indonesia in World Cup qualifier

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Have your say on the ASEAN energy sector – Energy Institute survey open until 17 October

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, October 13, 2025 Published on Oct. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-10-13T18:30:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Energy Institute) (Courtesy of Energy Institute)

T

he Energy Institute (EI) has launched its annual 11th annual Energy Barometer, with a special focus this year on Southeast Asia as it aims to recognize the region’s pivotal role in balancing growth, sustainability and energy security.

Conducted in collaboration with the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP), S&P Global Commodity Insights and with input from the Malaysian Economy Ministry, the Energy Barometer survey provides a rare opportunity for Southeast Asia’s energy community to share its on-the-ground experience and outlook.

Through this survey, ASEAN-based energy professionals can voice their opinions on the most pressing issues facing the energy sector. It is hoped that the results can give the world a better understanding of energy security and affordability, regional collaboration and energy transition.

The survey will cover how Asian countries can meet the growing energy demand while keeping energy accessible and resilient against global market shocks, as well as potential partnerships and policies needed across the region to strengthen energy systems and foster shared growth. Your thoughts will give insights on how the region can accelerate its shift to low-carbon energy, while still supporting economic development and social progress.

The focus on ASEAN is rooted in the region’s critical transition, contributed by its fast-growing economies, rapidly expanding populations and increasing demand for energy. The region is also facing immense challenges and unique opportunities, therefore answers and decisions in the coming years will be crucial in shaping ASEAN’s future for decades to come.

The aim is in line with the EI’s purpose to create a better energy future for society by accelerating a just global transition to net zero, through attracting and developing a diverse future energy workforce, convening expertise and evidence to inform energy decision making and enabling industry to make energy safer, more efficient and reduce carbon emissions.

The survey is open to all ASEAN-based energy professionals and takes only 15 to 20 minutes to complete. It is available until Oct. 17. Results will be published later in the year, contributing to the EI’s ongoing reporting to highlight the realities of the global energy workforce.

To be a part in the dialogue, click the link below to complete the survey: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8396643/EI-Energy-Barometer-Survey-2025-Southeast-Asia

Looking to further develop your career? The Energy Institute offer a wide range of membership and professional registration options, designed to showcase your experience and help you move forward in your career. Find out more about joining at: https://www.energyinst.org/.

Popular

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
The EU must stand up to Trump

The EU must stand up to Trump

Related Articles

ASEAN to implement digital pact by 2026, senior minister says

The only way is up: Why EU-ASEAN trade is headed for success

How the world can resolve the Rohingya crisis

BI to link QRIS with Alipay, WeChat standards in China push

Letter to Editor: Thai ambassador responds

Related Article

ASEAN to implement digital pact by 2026, senior minister says

The only way is up: Why EU-ASEAN trade is headed for success

How the world can resolve the Rohingya crisis

BI to link QRIS with Alipay, WeChat standards in China push

Letter to Editor: Thai ambassador responds

Popular

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
The EU must stand up to Trump

The EU must stand up to Trump

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Lawmakers get allowance hike after protests against perks
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally in Caracas on Aug. 28, 2024. Machado wins the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Oct. 10, 2025.
Editorial

Compromised Nobel prize
Workers prepare meal packages under the free nutritious meal program at the Plaju Ulu II nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) in Palembang, South Sumatra on Oct. 10, 2025. The kichen disbursed 3,123 meal packages for eight schools in the area.
Society

BGN hires 5,000 chefs to train free meals kitchen staff

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt mulls evaluating export receipt rules
Economy

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Companies

Freeport halts Gresik smelter in Grasberg mudslide aftermath
Politics

Lawmakers get allowance hike after protests against perks
Americas

Brazil hopes COP30 in Amazon can unite world for climate action
Asia & Pacific

Google says Australian law on teen social media use 'extremely difficult' to enforce
Asia & Pacific

Ishiba stresses lessons of war, civilian control
Middle East and Africa

Hamas and Israel set for hostage and prisoner exchanges
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.