Japan’s first female PM and what it means for Indonesia

Sanae Takaichi marks a new era in Japanese politics with a firmer approach to  security and foreign policy. 

Julian Aldrin Pasha (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 9, 2025 Published on Oct. 7, 2025

Sanae Takaichi, the newly-elected leader of Japan's ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a press conference on Oct. 4 after the LDP presidential election in Tokyo. Conservative Sanae Takaichi hailed a “new era“ after winning the leadership of Japan's ruling party, putting her on course to become the country's first woman prime minister. Sanae Takaichi, the newly-elected leader of Japan's ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a press conference on Oct. 4 after the LDP presidential election in Tokyo. Conservative Sanae Takaichi hailed a “new era“ after winning the leadership of Japan's ruling party, putting her on course to become the country's first woman prime minister. (AFP/Yuichi Yamazaki)

S

anae Takaichi, elected president of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Japan's likely first female prime minister, marks a new era in Japanese politics with a firmer approach to security and foreign policy. 

Known as Tokyo no tetsu no onna (Tokyo's Iron Lady), she brings a conservative nationalist vision expected to significantly impact Indo-Pacific geopolitics, ASEAN and Indonesia.

Moreover, her leadership symbolizes change, breaking gender barriers in Japan, which has long faced criticism for low female political participation. This appointment serves as an inspiration for women across Asia, including Indonesia, to advocate for diverse leadership amid existing political challenges. 

Takaichi has made a bold commitment to revising Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution. This  article currently restricts Japan's ability to maintain a fully-fledged military. She argues that the shifting security landscape, especially the increasing assertiveness of China, demands a robust legal and structural enhancement of the Self-Defense Forces (SDF). 

In  this context, she has emphasized the need for Japan to regularly reassess its defense budget, even suggesting the possibility of surpassing the current target of 2 percent of GDP to modernize and expand its military capabilities.

 

Her focus is unmistakable: countering China's strategic ambitions. Takaichi has asserted  that “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are vital national interests for Japan,” and has made it clear that any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force or coercion will not be tolerated. While she acknowledges the importance of diplomacy, her statements convey a resolutely firm stance on deterrence and regional defense collaboration. 

