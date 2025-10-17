40th Trade Expo Indonesia showcases Indonesia’s boundless product excellence

T rade Minister Budi Santoso, together with Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan, officially inaugurated the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) center in BSD City.

This international exhibition carries the theme “Discover Indonesia’s Excellence: Trade Beyond Boundaries,” underscoring Indonesia’s determination to expand its global trade reach and reinforce its position as a rising global economic power.

In his remarks, Zulkifli, representing President Prabowo Subianto, stated that Indonesia’s national trade policies are on the right track. As of October 2025, the country’s export value has grown by more than 7 percent compared to the previous year, with the trade surplus reaching US$29 billion. This achievement reflects the hard work and collaboration of all stakeholders in maintaining the nation’s economic competitiveness.

TEI 2025 features 1,619 exhibitors and 8,045 buyers from 130 countries, targeting total transactions worth $16.5 billion. The exhibition is divided into three main zones: food and agricultural products, manufactured goods and services and lifestyle products. In addition, TEI hosts a range of supporting activities including business matching, business counseling, business forums and international trade missions.

“TEI represents the concrete implementation of the President’s Asta Cita vision, which aims to strengthen national downstreaming and industrialization, while expanding Indonesia’s role in the global supply chain [to work] toward Indonesia Emas,” Budi said.

Budi also extended his appreciation to all contributing parties, including Bank Mandiri, Pertamina and the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDP) as the main sponsors. On this occasion, the Primaniyarta Awards were presented to outstanding exporters while the Primaduta Awards were given to loyal buyers and Indonesian representatives who have actively contributed to the promotion of non-oil and gas exports.

“Through the spirit of collaboration and optimism that we continue to foster, I am confident that Indonesia will further strengthen its position as a highly competitive economic force in the global market advancing national prosperity and contributing to the well-being of the global community,” he concluded.