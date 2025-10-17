TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
An unforgivable collapse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
An unforgivable collapse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

MBG and the moral test of nourishing a nation

Implementation must strengthen existing MSMEs—the warung, food sellers and canteen operators who understand local taste and hygiene. 

Toronata Tambun and Aurik Gustomo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 17, 2025 Published on Oct. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-10-15T21:42:20+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Safe plates: A staff member displays a free nutritious meal program meal platter on Sept. 30 during the launch of the nutritional fulfillment service unit (SPPG), at Al Amien Islamic Boarding School in Kediri, East Java. Safe plates: A staff member displays a free nutritious meal program meal platter on Sept. 30 during the launch of the nutritional fulfillment service unit (SPPG), at Al Amien Islamic Boarding School in Kediri, East Java. (Antara/Prasetia Fauzani)

T

he free nutritious meal program deserves another chance, but it must not repeat the same pattern. Its renewal must draw from Indonesia’s own cultural artifacts of care—its kitchens, canteens, cooperatives and community hands—guided by science and focused first on the earliest stages of growth.

The free meals program must be treated not just as an administrative initiative but as a moral system that reveals how culture, economy and governance determine a nation's ability to nourish its people. A policy noble on paper can collapse when its supporting system is unprepared. Feeding children transcends mere logistics; it is a profound test of national conscience that could reduce Indonesia’s alarming 19.8 percent stunting rate.

Stunting affects brain development, school attainment and future productivity—all dimensions of the Human Development Index (health, education and income). In system terms, early nutrition forms a balancing loop, connecting the free meals program to the national human development system: A healthier child learns better and earns more, strengthening collective capability.

The government moved swiftly, establishing the National Nutrition Agency (BGN). This speed deserves recognition; large-scale nutrition reform is difficult, yet Indonesia chose to act first.

However, early implementation revealed painful lapses. In several schools, children were hospitalized after eating contaminated meals. According to Reuters, investigations showed budgeted meals cost Rp 15,000 (90 US cents), while actual production cost less than half, with the rest lost to inefficiency and political leakage.

National reports described neat, balanced meals that were delivered late, stored poorly and supervised with minimal hygiene, leading to poisoning incidents, ingredients stored for days and E. coli contamination in Central Java.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Officials called these events a “learning curve”, even noting fatalities constituted only 0.00017 percent of total recipients. While no large reform is flawless, such remarks reveal a governance loop that learns only after harm, not before. Even one preventable death is a failure of foresight in moral accounting.

Popular

When job hugging becomes a way of survival

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom

‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN

CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN

Related Articles

Prabowo prioritizes human development, so why isn't Indonesia happy?

BGN hires 5,000 chefs to train free meals kitchen staff

An unforgivable collapse

MBG: When children are reduced to numbers, dehumanization follows

The palace’s press restriction

Related Article

Prabowo prioritizes human development, so why isn't Indonesia happy?

BGN hires 5,000 chefs to train free meals kitchen staff

An unforgivable collapse

MBG: When children are reduced to numbers, dehumanization follows

The palace’s press restriction

Popular

When job hugging becomes a way of survival

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom

‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN

CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN

More in Opinion

 View more
A message reading “AI artificial intelligence“, a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken on Jan. 27.
Academia

ASEAN firms can’t afford to ignore EU’s AI Act
Safe plates: A staff member displays a free nutritious meal program meal platter on Sept. 30 during the launch of the nutritional fulfillment service unit (SPPG), at Al Amien Islamic Boarding School in Kediri, East Java.
Academia

MBG and the moral test of nourishing a nation
A man unloads palm oil seeds from a pickup truck on July 10, 2024, after bringing them from a plantation to sell at a market in Sepaku, East Kalimantan.
Academia

IEU-CEPA: A chance to reform Indonesia’s business and human rights governance

Highlight
Touching down: A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh, on July 13, 2021.
Companies

Prabowo ally named Garuda Indonesia CEO, strengthening control
A train on the Jakarta-Banding high-speed railway, known as “Whoosh”, sits at Halim station in Jakarta on Oct. 2, 2023
Editorial

Whoosh, you are trapped
President Prabowo Subianto (on stage, second left) applauds as United States President Donald Trump (on stage, eighth right) address the summit on Gaza peace process in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Oct. 13, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo’s Middle East diplomacy boosts image, but payoff uncertain

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

TNI says 14 Papuan separatists killed in village battle
Regulations

RI should stand its ground in US tariff negotiations, Luhut says
Academia

ASEAN firms can’t afford to ignore EU’s AI Act
Academia

MBG and the moral test of nourishing a nation
Academia

IEU-CEPA: A chance to reform Indonesia’s business and human rights governance
Archipelago

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting
Academia

In defense of encryption
Markets

Dollar set for weekly slide as trade, shutdown concerns weigh
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

MBG and the moral test of nourishing a nation

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.