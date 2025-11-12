TheJakartaPost

‘Nobody’s Girl’, sexual violence, Virginia Giuffre and ‘santriwati’

Many cases of sexual violence in pesantren are not revealed because of threats received by victims from perpetrators, a study finds.

Julia Suryakusuma (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 12, 2025

Women students of various pesantren (Islamic boarding schools) across Central Sulawesi participate in an event on Oct. 22 to mark National Santri Day at Alkharaat Islamic boarding school in Palu. Women students of various pesantren (Islamic boarding schools) across Central Sulawesi participate in an event on Oct. 22 to mark National Santri Day at Alkharaat Islamic boarding school in Palu. (Antara/Basri Marzuki)

H

ow the mighty have fallen! Not that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the former prince stripped of his titles by his brother, the United Kingdom’s King Charles III, could by any stretch of the imagination be said to be mighty. However, the sex scandal he got himself embroiled in, certainly has had an impact on the UK royal family, tarnishing its image.

The posthumous publication of Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, released on Oct. 21 may have been the last nail in the coffin for Andrew.

The book is a memoir by Virginia Giuffre who recounts the sexual abuse and trafficking she suffered from Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew and other influential men, including a well-known prime minister. Giuffre accused Andrew of rape when she was 17, she alleged it happened three times.

Epstein was an American financier and convicted child sex offender. Maxwell was a former UK socialite, Epstein’s girlfriend, accomplice and also a convicted child sex offender. In 2021 she was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in the United States.

Epstein compiled a list of his high-profile clients, which included celebrities and politicians, with the aim of blackmailing them when he saw fit. No wonder after Donald Trump became president, he refused to release the Epstein files, as he is said to be mentioned several times in them.

Did Epstein really commit suicide in 2019 in a high security prison, or was he “silenced?”

Giuffre died at age 41, allegedly by suicide on April 25, 2025, five months before the publication of her explosive book.

