MODENA links up with IOH to bring new telecommunications services in Seamless ecosystem

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 10, 2025 Published on Nov. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-11-10T11:23:24+07:00

MODENA and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison’s collaboration opens new opportunities in Seamless ecosystem integration through connectivity and digital services MODENA and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison’s collaboration opens new opportunities in Seamless ecosystem integration through connectivity and digital services

M

ODENA and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison have entered a strategic partnership to deliver new telecommunications services that will be part of Seamless, an integrated ecosystem built by MODENA to support an end-to-end smart lifestyle through the synergy of electronic devices, connectivity and digital services.

Held on Oct. 31, the signing ceremony was conducted by MODENA executive vice president commercial Dong Pyo Jeon, and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison director and chief business officer Muhammad Buldansyah.

MODENA executive vice president Michael Jizhar said the collaboration stems from a shared vision between MODENA and Indosat to deliver solutions that combine technology and convenience in everyday life.

"With the support of Indosat's extensive and reliable network, we will deliver telecommunications services that are part of the Seamless ecosystem, strengthening smarter and more stable connectivity to support smart living in one connected experience," he said.

Initially, the collaboration will offer SIM card and postpaid data package services that can be purchased as a bundle and used in an integrated manner, providing a more practical and stable connectivity experience while paving the way for a more accessible smart living ecosystem.

Furthermore, the service also allows customers to retain their Indosat phone numbers while enjoying Seamless packages without having to change their existing numbers.

Going forward, MODENA and Indosat will continue to develop solutions that will enable this telecommunications service to be more deeply integrated with the rest of the Seamless ecosystem, unlocking new potential for a more convenient, inclusive and interconnected smart life.

"This collaboration demonstrates Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison's role as a strategic partner in driving digital transformation across industries. We are pleased to support MODENA in building connectivity that brings smart living experiences to more Indonesians. This initiative also aligns with our broader goal of empowering Indonesia through technological innovation, seamless connectivity and cross-sector collaboration that strengthens the national digital ecosystem," said Muhammad.

As part of its commitment to building the Seamless ecosystem, MODENA has presented various initiatives that strengthen connectivity and service integration. The first initiative rolled out was the MODENA Seamless IoT, a smart home solution that allows users to centrally control 17 Internet of Things (IoT) devices through the MODENA Seamless App.

Following this, MODENA collaborated with MNC Kapital Indonesia to develop MODENA Pay, a digital financial service integrated with Seamless to facilitate transactions within a single ecosystem.

According to Michael, the initiatives are part of MODENA Group's long-term strategy to grow beyond the home appliance business through its 12 business pillars: electronics, energy, IoT, water solutions, mobility, heavy industry, cloud retail, engineering and construction, logistics, medical devices, information and communication technology and financial services.

“We believe this collaboration will strengthen MODENA's role in building an integrated ecosystem for modern living," he concluded.

