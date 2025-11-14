BPJS Kesehatan earns international recognition for excellent customer service

B PJS Kesehatan has once again captured the global spotlight, receiving the "Best Employee Driven CX" award at the 2025 International Customer Experience Awards.

Held in London on Nov. 13, the award recognizes BPJS Kesehatan's commitment to empowering its employees to deliver excellent service, ensuring a positive experience for JKN program participants.

BPJS Kesehatan president director Ghufron Mukti said the recognition is the result of the hard work, dedication and loyalty of all BPJS Kesehatan ambassadors in carrying out their duties serving JKN program participants.

The commitment to serving all participants with integrity and professionalism is part of the organizational culture deeply rooted in every BPJS Kesehatan ambassador, according to Ghufron.

"Put people first. We must listen to their needs. This is the basis for us to develop various innovations based on the customer journey, so we can accommodate the needs of the community on the ground. Furthermore, we are also building strong teamwork and leadership to strengthen our service to JKN participants," he said.

David Bangun, BPJS Kesehatan’s director of participation, echoed Ghufron’s sentiment, stating that the quality of service to participants is a key priority.

According to David, BPJS Kesehatan has established specific competency standards as a foundation for its ambassadors, enabling them to provide services to 282.92 million JKN participants, which represents over 98 percent of Indonesia's population.

"We implement an integrated and standardized training model to improve the competency of BPJS Kesehatan employees. We also build a positive work culture and embrace employee involvement to foster motivation and a growth mindset, encouraging employees to contribute fully to their work. Furthermore, we also conduct regular evaluations to monitor competency, productivity, and service indicators," he explained.

By improving the competence and productivity of BPJS Kesehatan employees, David continues, the problem resolution rate at first contact has also increased, thus improving the satisfaction score of JKN participants.