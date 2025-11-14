TheJakartaPost

Campaign for Good to Put Communities at the Heart of 100 Social Programs

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 14, 2025

C

ampaign for Good is today launching its 2026 Partnership Drive to collaborate with 100 program owners across Asia. Through its community vetting platform, it seeks to advance public accountability and community engagement in social programs, helping grant programs incubators, accelerators and awards design selection processes that are more engaging, trusted and impactful.

Designed for grant makers, awards, incubators and accelerators, Campaign for Good provides an easy-to-integrate community vetting layer that combines verified actions with data-driven insights, enabling program owners to make more engaging, trusted and impactful decisions without redesigning their existing selection processes.

While other platforms enable public voting, community vetting is based on verified actions, ensuring that participation reflects understanding, credibility and trust, instead of just popularity. The resulting engagement data helps program owners identify applicants who have genuine community support.

“The best decisions are made with communities, not for them,” said William Gondokusumo, founder and CEO of Campaign for Good. “It took us a decade to build and validate our community vetting platform, and now we’re ready to partner with 100 more program owners to apply it in a single year.”

Since its founding in 2015, Campaign for Good has supported over 100 campaigns across education, environment, equality and health. Recent flagship collaborations include Amplifier Accelerator by Temasek Trust’s Centre for Impact Investing and Practices (CIIP), a global mentorship program that seeks to increase community engagement by challenging cohort participants to mobilize their supporters to win an award; Inspiring Indonesia by ACF Inspiring Asia in collaboration with Djarum Foundation, Tanoto Foundation and A Better World Foundation, a film festival that used community vetting to engage audiences in selecting winning films and projects; and Reachout Foundation and Yayasan Dunia Lebih Baik’s Bantu Sekolah Yuk, a grant program that directed funding to early childhood centers based on verified community participation.

As Campaign for Good partners with 100 program owners in 2026, the social startup is championing a global shift in which the selection process for every grant, award, incubator and accelerator program meaningfully involves and engages the communities they serve.

To partner with Campaign for Good, visit https://bit.ly/CommunityVettingCollaboration

