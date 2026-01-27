TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
Death toll climbs in West Bandung as disasters grip Java
Deputy human rights minister slammed for proposing state funding for NGOs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking
Death toll climbs in West Bandung as disasters grip Java
Deputy human rights minister slammed for proposing state funding for NGOs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos

As part of the wider national food security agenda, protein self-sufficiency requires a circular agriculture approach that integrates cereal production and pastureland planning and management for livestock feed, which is still highly dependent on imports.

M. Ikhsan Shiddieqy (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Wageningen/The Netherlands
Tue, January 27, 2026 Published on Jan. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-01-26T09:07:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A farmer walks among rice fields in Brebes regency, Central Java, in this undated photo from Imperfect Frame, a nationwide documentary project supported by the Tourism Ministry launched in 2017. (Imperfect Frame/Marius Moragues) A farmer walks among rice fields in Brebes regency, Central Java, in this undated photo from Imperfect Frame, a nationwide documentary project supported by the Tourism Ministry launched in 2017. (Imperfect Frame/Marius Moragues) (Courtesy of Marius Moragues/-)

A

t last week’s World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, President Prabowo Subianto sent a familiar and powerful message: Food self-sufficiency is back at the center of Indonesia’s national agenda. Weeks before the event, Prabowo announced that the country had achieved rice self-sufficiency in 2025, with national production exceeding domestic consumption and no imports required for public needs.

When a president brings “self-sufficiency” to a global stage, it becomes a promise not only to citizens at home but also to investors and partners, watching whether Indonesia can secure its domestic fundamentals. Yet the real test begins after the speech. What does “self-sufficiency” mean in practice? And how should it be measured?

At Davos and in domestic announcements, the government has emphasized progress and ambition: securing staple supplies, sustaining rice output and strengthening domestic production across strategic commodities.

The logic is clear. In a world where supply chains are fragile and conflict can disrupt trade, relying too heavily on imports looks increasingly risky. For Indonesia, food self-sufficiency is a political priority precisely because it intersects with economic resilience.

In his Davos speech, President Prabowo also said that within the next four years, Indonesia would become self-sufficient in the other food products: corn, sugar and protein.

When protein is mentioned, the President aims not only to keep people full but also to ensure that they eat better. Meat, milk and eggs as livestock products are central to that nutrition goal. However, animal-based food commodities remain dependent on foreign supply. Beef and fresh milk in particular still require imports to fill the gap.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

According to official estimates from the Agriculture Ministry, domestic beef production reached around 473,900 tonnes in 2025, while national consumption was projected at around 724,200 tonnes. The story was even more striking for fresh milk, according to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS): Domestic production stood at around 808,400 tonnes in 2024, while total demand reached 4.7 million tonnes.

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire

Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Related Articles

Indonesia’s ‘diplomacy of resilience’ and the missing rights agenda

Reduced import quota threatens beef supply, jobs, industry warns

Bulog’s expanding role puts private rice millers to the test

Related Article

Indonesia’s ‘diplomacy of resilience’ and the missing rights agenda

Reduced import quota threatens beef supply, jobs, industry warns

Bulog’s expanding role puts private rice millers to the test

The ‘mantab’ trap: The middle class ends up running on debt, fumes

Biosecurity efforts boost Indonesia’s food resilience

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Playing with fire

Playing with fire
Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

Analysis: Judicial review surge: A verdict on flawed lawmaking

More in Opinion

 View more
Jobseekers register themselves at a job fair on May 22, 2025 attended by over a hundred recruiting companies and thousands of jobseekers in Jakarta.
Academia

Finding the best recruitment strategies to attract the top talent
FIFA chief tournament officer Manolo Zubiria (left) speaks alongside the world soccer body’s president Gianni Infantino (second left) and host Argentine sportscaster Andrés Cantor on Dec. 6, 2025, during an event to announce the FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule in Washington, D.C.
Academia

Boycotting the World Cup looks like scoring an own goal
Relatives of Mir Quasem Ali, senior leader of Bangladesh's largest Islamic party Jamaat-e-Islami, arrive on Sept. 3, 2016, to visit him at the Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur, on the outskirts of Dhaka.
Academia

Is Trump facing a familiar ‘Washington Post’ playbook?

Highlight
Smoky city: Smog from air pollution blankets Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2023. Poor air quality is among the chief problems facing city dwellers in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
A protester holds a sign that reads “Pati united. Down with arrogant regent who oppresses the people“ during a protest in Pati, Central Java on Aug. 13, 2025. (Antara/Aji Styawan)
Editorial

Endgame in Pati
Liberation: People gather in front of the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026,. More than 400 Indonesians were freed by cyber scam networks in Cambodia this month, Jakarta said on the same day.
Asia and Pacific

Cambodia scam crackdown sheds light on Indonesia’s employment gaps

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Bakrie Group’s energy arm EMP strikes new oil in Malacca Strait
Companies

China's Anta Sports to become top Puma shareholder for $1.8 billion
Regulations

Danantara to manage land seized from 28 firms linked to Sumatra floods
Markets

How coal production cuts affect Indonesia’s economy
Companies

PT SMI and its growing impact on Indonesia’s economy
Economy

German firms' investments in China boomed in 2025 on US trade war worries
Entertainment

Iconic Indonesian romance returns as musical in ‘Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’
Companies

Local steel firm Tata Metal breaks ground on Rp 1.5t expansion
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Rethinking Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency post-Davos

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.