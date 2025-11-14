Sudamala Resorts launches solar power plant, coral reef restoration program in Labuan Bajo

S udamala Resorts has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable tourism by launching two initiatives at Sudamala Resort Seraya, Labuan Bajo: an integrated solar power plant (PLTS) installation and a coral reef restoration program at the resort's house reef.

Both programs were officially introduced at the "Empowering a Greener Future" event, officiated by East Nusa Tenggara Governor Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena, accompanied by West Manggarai Regent Edistasius Endi and Bishop Maximus Regus of the Diocese of Labuan Bajo.

This collaboration also involved the Sudamala Bumi Insani Foundation, the Bali Blue Harmony Foundation and technology partners Xurya and Suryagen.

"This energy transition and coral reef conservation are concrete evidence of Sudamala Resorts' sustainability DNA, from land to sea," said Ben Subrata, CEO of Sudamala Resorts.

Consisting of 480 solar panels with a capacity of 300 kWp and a battery energy storage system (770 kWh), the integrated solar power system now replaces 85 percent of the resort's electricity needs and has been operating smoothly for the past three months. The system will generate approximately 410,000 kWh of clean energy annually and reduce carbon emissions by up to 370 tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to planting more than 4,900 trees annually.

Meanwhile, the coral reef restoration program covers an area of ​​3.56 hectares, using the Modular Artificial Reef Structure (MARRS) method, which has proven effective in restoring marine ecosystems while empowering local communities in sustainable marine management.

Governor Emanuel said Sudamala Resorts’ initiative is proof that tourism can provide economic benefits along with being a powerful force in protecting and restoring the environment.

“This is a model of sustainable development worthy of emulation in other destinations in East Nusa Tenggara and throughout Indonesia."

This sentiment was shared by Edistasius, who noted that Sudamala has demonstrated that green development in Labuan Bajo is not only possible but also cost-effective and brings long-term benefits to nature and the community.

Meanwhile, Bishop Maximus Regus referred to Pope Francis' encyclical letter, Laudato Si', which said that everything in this world is interconnected.

“Caring for the earth as our shared home also means caring for each other and for future generations. What Sudamala is doing is not simply an environmental effort, but a reminder that when we protect nature, we are nurturing life. This is a shared moral responsibility for everyone, regardless of religion or background."

The launch emphasized Sudamala Resorts' philosophy that true hospitality grows from harmony with nature, integrating renewable energy, cultural heritage and biodiversity conservation as the foundation of its operations throughout Indonesia.

By continuing to expand its presence across Indonesia, Sudamala Resorts is committed to building lifestyle boutique resorts that highlight and preserve the beauty of each destination. The initiative in Labuan Bajo is proof that tourism, when pursued with conscience and social awareness, can be a force for preservation and renewal, a story worth hearing around the world.