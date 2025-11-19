Kinderland celebrates 30 years of nurturing young minds in Jakarta

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Kinderland, one of Singapore’s most established preschool brands, celebrated its 30th anniversary in Jakarta.
Over the three decades since the 1995 establishment of its inaugural Caringin center in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, the number of Kinderland centers has grown to seven across the capital, shaping the lives of more than 10,000 young learners through its unique, music-infused bilingual curriculum, blending Singapore’s holistic education approach with Indonesia’s rich cultural values.
The celebration on Nov. 15 was attended by Singaporean Ambassador to Indonesia Kwok Fook Seng, Kinderland Caringin founders See Mun Suparno and Suparno Adijanto, Kinderland Preschools Jakarta director Jonathan Adijanto and Kinderland International Education director Seet Lee Kiang. Together, they commemorated Kinderland’s enduring legacy and its role in strengthening educational and cultural ties between Singapore and Indonesia.
Ambassador Kwok expressed his appreciation for the brand’s milestone Jakarta celebration, underlining education as one of the strongest bridges between the two countries.
”Kinderland has played a meaningful role in nurturing this connection, through learning, respect and shared values,” he said.
The 30th anniversary event highlighted Kinderland’s mission to nurture confident, compassionate children with a global mindset through delivering quality early childhood education. The milestone also reflected Kinderland’s lasting impact on Indonesian families, creating a strong foundation for lifelong learning while fostering cross-cultural understanding between the neighboring nations.
The event concluded on a high note with heartfelt performances by Kinderland students and a tribute to educators who have dedicated their lives to shaping young minds.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.