Kinderland celebrates 30 years of nurturing young minds in Jakarta

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 19, 2025 Published on Nov. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-11-18T16:47:32+07:00

Singaporean Ambassador to Indonesia Kwok Fook Seng (center), flanked by See Mun Suparno and her husband Suparno Adijanto, founders of the first Kinderland center in Jakarta, poses with Kinderland International Education director Seet Lee Kiang (left) and Kinderland Preschools Jakarta director Jonathan Adijanto on Nov. 15, 2025, during the Singaporean preschool brand’s 30th anniversary celebration in Jakarta. Singaporean Ambassador to Indonesia Kwok Fook Seng (center), flanked by See Mun Suparno and her husband Suparno Adijanto, founders of the first Kinderland center in Jakarta, poses with Kinderland International Education director Seet Lee Kiang (left) and Kinderland Preschools Jakarta director Jonathan Adijanto on Nov. 15, 2025, during the Singaporean preschool brand’s 30th anniversary celebration in Jakarta.

Kinderland, one of Singapore’s most established preschool brands, celebrated its 30th anniversary in Jakarta.

Over the three decades since the 1995 establishment of its inaugural Caringin center in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, the number of Kinderland centers has grown to seven across the capital, shaping the lives of more than 10,000 young learners through its unique, music-infused bilingual curriculum, blending Singapore’s holistic education approach with Indonesia’s rich cultural values.

The celebration on Nov. 15 was attended by Singaporean Ambassador to Indonesia Kwok Fook Seng, Kinderland Caringin founders See Mun Suparno and Suparno Adijanto, Kinderland Preschools Jakarta director Jonathan Adijanto and Kinderland International Education director Seet Lee Kiang. Together, they commemorated Kinderland’s enduring legacy and its role in strengthening educational and cultural ties between Singapore and Indonesia.

Ambassador Kwok expressed his appreciation for the brand’s milestone Jakarta celebration, underlining education as one of the strongest bridges between the two countries.

”Kinderland has played a meaningful role in nurturing this connection, through learning, respect and shared values,” he said.

The 30th anniversary event highlighted Kinderland’s mission to nurture confident, compassionate children with a global mindset through delivering quality early childhood education. The milestone also reflected Kinderland’s lasting impact on Indonesian families, creating a strong foundation for lifelong learning while fostering cross-cultural understanding between the neighboring nations.

The event concluded on a high note with heartfelt performances by Kinderland students and a tribute to educators who have dedicated their lives to shaping young minds.

