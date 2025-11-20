Indonesia Eximbank poised to strengthen RI’s export mandate on rising creditor confidence

I ndonesia Eximbank, also known as the Indonesian Export Financing Agency (LPEI), has raised US$500 million from various international financial institutions through a foreign currency syndicated loan, reflecting growing confidence in the institution’s financial strength and strategic role in accelerating Indonesia’s export growth.

The facility consists of an initial commitment of $350 million provided by Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (MLABs), with a greenshoe option of up to $150 million.

The greenshoe portion was oversubscribed by $225 million, equivalent to 150 percent of the greenshoe option, signaling strong interest and confidence from global financial partners in Indonesia Eximbank’s performance and business outlook.

Anwar Harsono, managing director for finance, operations and information technology at Indonesia Eximbank, expressed appreciation for the trust and commitment shown by participating banking partners and institutions.

“The 150 percent oversubscription demonstrates strong confidence from international financial institutions in Indonesia Eximbank’s improving financial performance, as well as recognition of our ongoing efforts in strengthening governance and expanding our strategic role in supporting national exports,” said Anwar.

The syndicated loan, signed on July 28, 2025, with a three-year tenor starting from the first drawdown, would enhance institutional capacity to support business development and financing for exporters while helping to mitigate foreign exchange exposure risks, he added.

The successful fundraising also reflects strong collaboration between Indonesia Eximbank and the syndication partners acting as MLABs: CIMB Bank Berhad Singapore Branch, Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. Singapore Branch, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOB), which also serves as the Facility Agent.

From the domestic side, Indonesia Eximbank received continuing support from Bank Maspion through an additional temporary loan facility worth Rp 1.25 trillion ($7.47 billion), bringing total exposure to Rp 2.5 trillion.

“This step demonstrates continued confidence from Indonesia’s banking sector in Indonesia Eximbank’s credibility and strategic role as a government financial arm supporting export growth,” said Anwar.

“This additional financing also reinforces strong collaboration between banking partners and Indonesia Eximbank in strengthening export financing and improving the competitiveness of local products in global markets.”

The growing confidence among both domestic and international creditors stems by the institution’s improving performance. As of the third quarter of 2025, Indonesia Eximbank reported a stronger financial position, with financing managed by its business units growing 5 percent year-to-date to Rp 31.7 trillion as of September.

Trade finance transactions reached Rp 17.6 trillion, guarantees totaled Rp 4.7 trillion and export insurance stood at Rp 7.1 trillion. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) remained robust at 37.1 percent, while the net nonperforming financing (NPF) ratio improved to 3.5 percent from 4.5 percent.

In addition to financial gains, the institution also recorded progress in export development programs. As of September, Indonesia Eximbank had strengthened the capacity of 427 Desa Devisa (Export Villages) and facilitated the creation of 318 new exporters.