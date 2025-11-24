TheJakartaPost

Kinderland celebrates 30 years in Jakarta with joyful student performances

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 24, 2025 Published on Nov. 22, 2025

Kinderland Jakarta’s students shine onstage through the signature Children’s Music Programme (CMP), where confidence and creativity take center stage. Kinderland Jakarta’s students shine onstage through the signature Children’s Music Programme (CMP), where confidence and creativity take center stage.

K

inderland celebrated its 30th anniversary in Jakarta with a joyful event that highlighted the talents and confidence of its young learners.

Since 1995, Kinderland has nurtured more than 10,000 children in Jakarta through its holistic, music-infused bilingual curriculum that blends Singapore’s educational excellence with Indonesian cultural values. Today, Kinderland stands as the largest Singapore preschool in Jakarta, trusted by families for its strong curriculum and long-standing reputation.

Over the past three decades, Kinderland has expanded its presence from a single center in Pondok Indah to seven branches in Bonavista, Pakubuwono, Mega Kuningan, Sunrise Garden, Muara Karang and Pulo Mas, becoming one of Jakarta’s most established and respected preschool networks, strengthening its academic programs and building a strong community of educators and families.

This 30-year milestone marks Kinderland’s continued commitment to providing high-quality early childhood education while adapting to the evolving needs of Indonesian families.

The celebration opened with Kinderland’s students serving as emcees, confidently taking the stage in vibrant traditional attire and reflecting the school’s dedication to building early confidence and communication skills.

Students also delivered graceful traditional Indonesian music, dance and drama, showcasing cultural pride through beautifully choreographed movements and elaborate costumes. The performance captured Kinderland’s commitment to holistic development and cultural appreciation.

The celebration was attended by distinguished guests, including Singapore’s Ambassador to Indonesia Kwok Fook Seng, founder of Kinderland Preschools in Jakarta Seemun Suparno, director of Kinderland Preschools in Jakarta Jonathan Adijanto and director of Kinderland International Education Seet Lee Kiang. Together, they commemorated Kinderland’s enduring legacy and its role in strengthening educational and cultural ties between Singapore and Indonesia.

The event concluded with a tribute to Kinderland’s dedicated educators whose commitment has shaped the school’s 30-year journey. Filled with music, culture and the joy of children, the celebration reflected Kinderland’s enduring mission to nurture confident, compassionate young learners.

