M4CR demonstrates the use of silvofishery for conservation in North Kalimantan

T he Mangroves for Coastal Resilience (M4CR) program, initiated by the Forestry Ministry and supported by the World Bank until 2027, continued their efforts regarding mangrove rehabilitation to strengthen coastal community resilience in North Kalimantan. The displayed reiteration of their commitment was further proven through field visits by Franka Braun, a World Bank Senior Natural Resource Management Specialist.

"The M4CR program needs to be implemented comprehensively. Mangrove rehabilitation is not only beneficial for environmental recovery, but also for food security and economic growth in coastal communities," she said.

North Kalimantan is one of the priority locations for M4CR implementation, with efforts going back to 2024, with 6,543 hectares of rehabilitated mangrove. The target area is 21,541 hectares by 2027, to be achieved through close collaboration between the local government, universities, NGOs and coastal communities.

Mangrove rehabilitation in this province utilizes silvofishery techniques, which integrate mangrove planting with fish farming. By reintroducing mangroves to ponds, water quality will improve, pests will be reduced and harvest yields will become more stable. Silvofishery is a way to maintain the economy of ponds while sustainably protecting the environment.

Furthermore, M4CR also strengthens the coastal economy by developing community businesses utilizing silvofishery products, such as amplang crackers, shrimp paste seasoning and mangrove batik fan crafts. These items have become sources of added economic value, which demonstrated that developing a creative economy can go hand in hand with conservation efforts.

"Mangrove conservation gives us space to continue our creativity. We want to demonstrate that protecting the environment can go hand in hand with strengthening community businesses," explained Sarinah, Chairwoman of the Inggilad Taka Handicraft Business Group, who has benefitted from the training program given to local businesses.

Meanwhile, the Acting Sub-district Head of Tana Lia, Satriawan, expressed his appreciation and support for the implementation of the M4CR program. He emphasized that this program not only maintains environmental sustainability but also provides direct benefits to the community.

"The M4CR program is not only about planting mangroves, but also about strengthening our community's economy. From mangrove nurseries to conservation, residents have seen increased harvest yields and a stable coastal ecosystem through silvofishery," he said.

To achieve the predetermined mangrove rehabilitation targets, M4CR prioritizes technical accuracy as the key to success. Akhmad Ashar Sarif, Provincial Project Implementation Unit (PPIU) Manager for M4CR North Kalimantan Province, emphasized the importance of selecting appropriate locations and seedlings.

"We ensure the suitability of plant types, seed quality and hydrological conditions at each location, while still considering social conditions. Integrating rehabilitation with a silvofishery system and educating the public about the importance of maintaining mangrove ecosystems remains a key focus so that ecological, economic and social benefits can coexist," he concluded.