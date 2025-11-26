TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
House Commission II reaffirms support for Nusantara's development

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 26, 2025

Officials from the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority attended a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission II on Nov. 25 in the Nusantara Building at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. The House commission, which oversees home affairs and civil service empowerment, reaffirmed the legislature’s support for the development of Nusantara and the relocation of civil servants to the new city. (Image courtesy of Nusantara Capital City Authority) Officials from the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority attended a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission II on Nov. 25 in the Nusantara Building at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. The House commission, which oversees home affairs and civil service empowerment, reaffirmed the legislature’s support for the development of Nusantara and the relocation of civil servants to the new city. (Image courtesy of Nusantara Capital City Authority)

C

ommission II of the House of Representatives (DPR) and the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority and have reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the relocation of civil servants (ASN) and to ensure the readiness of Nusantara as the administrative capital of Indonesia by 2028.

During a working meeting on Nov. 25 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, the two sides discussed ongoing physical developments in the Central Government District (KIPP), monitoring construction progress and institutional readiness for Nusantara’s transition to the country’s administrative center.

As mandated by Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 79/2025 on updating the work plan, 4,100 civil servants are to be relocated to Nusantara by 2028. To achieve this target, House Commission II and the IKN Authority emphasized the importance of synchronizing policies across ministries and institutions.

In addition to infrastructure matters, the meeting agenda also highlighted the preparation of Nusantara as a special regional administration (Pemdasus). Various steps are being prepared toward this end, from the development of institutional regulations to technical operations.

The IKN Authority is currently drafting a regulation containing provisions on territorial division, organizational structure and asset and financial management. Meanwhile, the technical preparations include clarifying jurisdictional boundaries, establishing administrative coordination and compiling job and workload analyses.

The meeting also discussed the Constitutional Court's ruling on land rights. IKN Authority head Basuki Hadimuljono provided clarity on related issues, namely that the ruling did not revoke land licenses, but rather revised the mechanism for granting them.

“For example, right to build (HGB) permits that were previously granted for 80 years have been revised to a single cycle consisting of extensions and renewals of 30, 20 and 30 years, respectively. To date, there have been no complaints from investors,” Basuki said.

“We are grateful to receive strong political support for the IKN," he added.

Commission II deputy chair Zulfikar Arse Sadikin expressed similar optimism, expressing his pride in having a capital city that was designed on a creative initiative that was wholly Indonesian.

“By moving to Nusantara, all citizens share the same dream. Let there be no more doubts about the future of IKN!" he said.

Meanwhile, Commission II chair Muhammad Rifqinizamy Karsayuda noted that the effort to relocate the administrative capital to Nusantara signaled a systemic change.

"The relocation is not just about moving people but also about transferring functions. Inshallah, the leadership will also move [to Nusantara] so that the entire government ecosystem can move," he said.

The IKN Authority’s Basuki expressed hope that this meeting would further strengthen coordination and cross-institutional support so that the megaproject would proceed smoothly toward achieving its targets, providing a more effective government and opening new opportunities for national growth through Nusantara as the new center of government.

The Jakarta Post
