Govt shrugs off Nusantara ‘ghost town’ concerns

The construction of legislative and judicial office buildings has officially begun in Nusantara, as President Prabowo Subianto’s administration again stressed its commitment to the country’s future capital city after international media raised fresh doubts over the project’s long-term prospects.
The kickoff on Friday was marked by the signing of two construction contracts for infrastructure in the legislative and judicial office zones, along with a construction management contract, the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority said in a press statement on Monday.
The agreements cover construction of 6,000 kilometers of road and other essential infrastructure for the judicial office complex, as well as 5,300 km of road inside and around the Central Government District (KIPP), the administrative heart of Nusantara consisting of the presidential palace and other key government buildings.
Valued at a combined Rp 3 trillion (US$179.5), the contracts run through December 2027.
The construction management contract, on the other hand, is valued at Rp 8.5 trillion and has been signed to oversee planning, design integration and performance monitoring to ensure the construction project progresses efficiently and in line with sustainability standards.
IKN Authority head Basuki Hadimuljono, who previously served as public works and housing minister during former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s 10-year administration, said his office would maintain strict standards throughout the coming years of construction.
“There are three things I emphasize [for Nusantara’s development]: quality, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. I live here, so I can supervise it at any time. I will ensure that all contractors meet these standards,” Basuki said.
