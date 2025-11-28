TheJakartaPost

Islands of Growth business forum spotlights Batam as ASEAN’s next strategic investment hub

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 28, 2025 Published on Nov. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-11-28T13:57:28+07:00

(Image courtesy of BP Batam) (Image courtesy of BP Batam)

T

he governments of Indonesia and Singapore convened at the Islands of Growth Business Forum 2025, a flagship joint investment promotion initiative under the Working Group Batam, Bintan, Karimun and Others SEZ (WG BBK).

Held on Nov. 18th at Suntec Convention Center, Singapore, the event was jointly organized by the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). The forum brought together high-level policymakers, business leaders and international investors to explore new opportunities, strengthen regulatory alignment and reinforce long-term economic collaboration between the two countries.

The event was officially opened by the Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Suryo Pratomo, Chairman of EDB Png Cheong Boon, Governor of Riau Islands Ansar Ahmad and Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto. Their opening remarks underscored a shared commitment to fostering a more connected and competitive investment ecosystem in the BBK region. Meanwhile, discussions focused on Indonesia’s improving business climate, including special visa schemes, personal data protection frameworks and enhanced incentives across special economic zones.

Representing BP Batam, deputy chairman for investment and business Fary Djemy Francis outlined strategic investment opportunities and Batam’s long-term development direction through five newly formulated development and planning areas (WPP). These areas will shape Batam’s future as a regional hub for finance, logistics, commercial development and the digital economy.

The Islands of Growth Business Forum 2025 reaffirmed Indonesia and Singapore’s long-standing economic partnership and provided an effective platform for investors to access insights on strategic opportunities across the BBK region. Through direct engagement, business-matching activities and policy updates, the forum delivered tangible value to participants seeking to expand their presence in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economic corridors.

With enhanced regulatory clarity, integrated development planning and strengthened bilateral cooperation, Batam, Bintan and Karimun are increasingly positioned as strong destinations for global companies seeking competitive operational bases with direct access to ASEAN markets.

