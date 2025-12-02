Driving Indonesia’s Low-Carbon Future: Bank DBS Indonesia Champions Sustainable Financing

A mid the growing urgency of climate change and global commitments toward decarbonization, Bank DBS Indonesia has affirmed its position as a strategic partner in accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy through a sustainable financing approach.

As a bank that integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its business strategy, Bank DBS Indonesia is committed to financing clean energy projects and strengthening the energy transition ecosystem through innovative financing such as green bonds, sustainability-linked loans and partnerships with renewable energy industry players in Asia.

One of Bank DBS’s Indonesia key contributions is assistance in the development of energy transition strategies. The bank helps companies identify concrete steps to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, while considering the operational, financial and reputational risks that may arise during the transition process.

As a trusted bank for sustainable business transitions, Bank DBS Indonesia recently received the first mandate as ESG coordinator for the development of a social finance framework launched by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, worth Rp 5 trillion (US$300 million) for the first phase.

The process was conducted end-to-end, starting from the development stage to obtaining an opinion from S&P Global Ratings, the second party opinion (SPO) provider. The bonds issued are rated idAAA by PEFINDO, indicating a good credit profile and high investor appeal.

Head of Institutional Banking Group at PT Bank DBS Indonesia Anthonius Sehonamin said the collaboration reflects the bank’s commitment as a trusted partner for sustainable business growth by expanding access to inclusive financing and driving tangible social impact for the Indonesian people.

“This aligns with Bank DBS Indonesia’s mission as a purpose-driven bank focused on sustainable development," he said, adding that the bank recorded a sustainable finance portfolio of Rp 6.6 trillion in 2024, an increase of nearly 9.34 percent from the previous year.

Previously, Bank DBS Indonesia also served as the sole provider of custodian services and syndicated loan agency services.

Through a collaboration between Bank DBS Indonesia, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Australian Climate Finance Partnership (ACFP), a $15 million green financing facility is being provided to accelerate the development of the electric mobility ecosystem in Indonesia. The funds will be disbursed by PT TBS Energi Utama Tbk through its electric two-wheeled vehicle subsidiary Electrum, with the aim of increasing the adoption of electric motorcycles and expanding the national battery swapping infrastructure network.

Furthermore, the bank is acting as the mandated lead arranger and lender for the $100 million project for the development of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, with a target commercial operation date of October 2026.