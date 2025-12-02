TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Death toll from Sumatra floods rises to 442

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Death toll from Sumatra floods rises to 442

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Driving Indonesia’s Low-Carbon Future: Bank DBS Indonesia Champions Sustainable Financing

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 2, 2025 Published on Dec. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-12-01T16:57:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Bank DBS Indonesia) (Courtesy of Bank DBS Indonesia)

A

mid the growing urgency of climate change and global commitments toward decarbonization, Bank DBS Indonesia has affirmed its position as a strategic partner in accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy through a sustainable financing approach.

As a bank that integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its business strategy, Bank DBS Indonesia is committed to financing clean energy projects and strengthening the energy transition ecosystem through innovative financing such as green bonds, sustainability-linked loans and partnerships with renewable energy industry players in Asia.

One of Bank DBS’s Indonesia key contributions is assistance in the development of energy transition strategies. The bank helps companies identify concrete steps to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, while considering the operational, financial and reputational risks that may arise during the transition process.

As a trusted bank for sustainable business transitions, Bank DBS Indonesia recently received the first mandate as ESG coordinator for the development of a social finance framework launched by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, worth Rp 5 trillion (US$300 million) for the first phase.

The process was conducted end-to-end, starting from the development stage to obtaining an opinion from S&P Global Ratings, the second party opinion (SPO) provider. The bonds issued are rated idAAA by PEFINDO, indicating a good credit profile and high investor appeal.

Head of Institutional Banking Group at PT Bank DBS Indonesia Anthonius Sehonamin said the collaboration reflects the bank’s commitment as a trusted partner for sustainable business growth by expanding access to inclusive financing and driving tangible social impact for the Indonesian people.

“This aligns with Bank DBS Indonesia’s mission as a purpose-driven bank focused on sustainable development," he said, adding that the bank recorded a sustainable finance portfolio of Rp 6.6 trillion in 2024, an increase of nearly 9.34 percent from the previous year.

Previously, Bank DBS Indonesia also served as the sole provider of custodian services and syndicated loan agency services.

Through a collaboration between Bank DBS Indonesia, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Australian Climate Finance Partnership (ACFP), a $15 million green financing facility is being provided to accelerate the development of the electric mobility ecosystem in Indonesia. The funds will be disbursed by PT TBS Energi Utama Tbk through its electric two-wheeled vehicle subsidiary Electrum, with the aim of increasing the adoption of electric motorcycles and expanding the national battery swapping infrastructure network.

Furthermore, the bank is acting as the mandated lead arranger and lender for the $100 million project for the development of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, with a target commercial operation date of October 2026.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Related Articles

Climate justice: From rhetoric to real responsibility

New OJK regulation aims to ease MSME financing

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Related Article

Climate justice: From rhetoric to real responsibility

New OJK regulation aims to ease MSME financing

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Insight: Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age

Jakarta, becoming: A city of dreams, grit and second chances

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) inspects the operation of a public kitchen preparing food for flash flood survivors at an evacuation post in Pandan, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra province, on December 1, 2025.
Archipelago

Flood-hit Sumatra faces hunger as Prabowo visits
Workers walk at the construction site of the Jakarta MRT Phase 2A CP202 project in Jakarta, on Thursday, Nov. 27. Construction of the Sawah Besar Station, which adopts a transit-oriented development (TOD) concept, has reached 60.2 percent and is targeted for completion and operation in 2029.
Jakarta

Indonesia’s deepest multi-level MRT tunnel set to connect Kota Tua by 2029
Workers are pictured at a factory of fabric and garment producer PT Sari Warna Asli in Surakarta, Central Java, on July 17, 2025.
Economy

Local demand keeps RI factories humming as exports lose steam

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation
Opinion

Analysis: House latest to join race to "reform" Polri
Archipelago

Train hits car at unguarded crossing in East Java, killing four
Archipelago

Flood-hit Sumatra faces hunger as Prabowo visits
Economy

Local demand keeps RI factories humming as exports lose steam
Jakarta

Indonesia’s deepest multi-level MRT tunnel set to connect Kota Tua by 2029
Economy

Inflation slows slightly in November
Asia & Pacific

Asia floods toll tops 1,000 as military aid survivors
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.