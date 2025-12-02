TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Indonesian F&B exporters must adapt to make it big in Australia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs
Indonesian F&B exporters must adapt to make it big in Australia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Exploring Bali’s High-Return Property Market

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 2, 2025 Published on Dec. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-12-02T09:35:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Sunny Holding) (Courtesy of Sunny Holding)

B

ali has long been a destination that inspires – a place where natural beauty, culture, and comfort come together. In recent years, it has also become one of the most attractive locations for property investors who seek a tropical escape along with a stable, long-term income. Amid a sea of opportunities, one name has consistently stood out for trust, quality, and innovation – Sunny Development Group, a trusted property developer in Bali known for creating projects that are as profitable as they are beautiful.

The Growing Appeal of Bali Real Estate

The global shift toward flexible living and remote work has made Bali a prime destination for over 15 million tourists yearly. That draws investors to the island’s balance of vibrant culture, friendly environment, and strong rental demand. Many look for developers that offer guaranteed ROI in Bali, wanting their investments to deliver both pleasure and passive income.

Real estate in Bali continues to show resilience and profitability, with the most successful projects combining high-quality construction, prime locations, and thoughtful design. Among Bali developers with turnkey investment options, Sunny Development Group has earned recognition for transforming these elements into sustainable, income-generating opportunities.

A Philosophy Built on Trust and Vision

Behind every successful project stands experience, and Sunny Development Group has more than 14 years of it. Over this time, the company has completed every project it has started, establishing itself as a reliable developer for investment projects in Bali. But for the company, development has never been only about construction. It’s about creating conceptual, well-designed properties that offer lasting value to both investors and residents.

The company’s mission is clear: to build income-generating real estate that allows clients to enjoy truly passive income with confidence. Each project is designed not only as a space to live or relax, but also as a strategic investment tool with a potential ROI of up to 12%. This balance of design, functionality, and financial foresight is what has made Sunny Development Groupone of the most profitable real estate developers in Bali.

Signature Projects: Design Meets Opportunity

From family-friendly villas to exclusive residences and wellness retreats, Sunny Development Group’s portfolio reflects its dedication to diversity and innovation.

Sunny Cuddles, Sunny Samudra, and Sunny Family Ubud bring together modern architecture and local charm, offering serene environments ideal for families and long-term living. These developments are situated in some of Bali’s most sought-after areas, offering a perfect blend of comfort and easy access to beaches, schools, and everyday conveniences.

For investors interested in flexible, high-yield properties, Sunny Nine, Sunny Apart 1 & 2, and Sunny Muse stand out. These residences were designed for both short-term and long-term rental opportunities, with turnkey management services ensuring stress-free ownership. Each of these projects illustrates Sunny Development Group’s ability to merge practicality with aesthetic excellence – creating spaces that both residents and tourists love.

The company’s wellness-oriented concept shines through in Sunny Wellness Spa, where comfort meets sophistication. Here, residents experience a resort-like atmosphere focused on relaxation, health, and rejuvenation – a trend increasingly popular among property seekers looking for balance in their daily lives.

Sunny Development Group vision extends beyond Bali. The company is expanding internationally, with new projects such as Sunny Moon in Phuket, Thailand, located in the premium Nai Harn Beach area, and upcoming developments in Portugal. These ventures demonstrate the brand’s commitment to growth and its readiness to bring the same high standards of reliability and creativity to global markets.

Each Sunny Development Group property is born from collaboration between experienced architects, designers, and investment experts. Together, they craft spaces that are stylish and strategically planned for long-term profitability – ensuring every investor benefits from a combination of thoughtful design and financial security.

Why Investors Choose Sunny Development Group?

In the competitive sector of Bali’s property market, investors seek a developer that delivers more than just promises. They look for results, and Sunny Holding delivers.

  • Proven reliability. With over 13 years of experience and a flawless record of completed projects, the company stands among the best real estate developers in Bali.
  • Guaranteed returns. Each project is designed with a financial model that offers an ROI of up to 12%, providing stable income for investors.
  • Turnkey management. Sunny Development Group provides comprehensive service – from purchase and property management to rental operations – making it one of the top Bali developers with turnkey investment options.
  • Design-led approach. Every property is conceptual, tailored to its surroundings, and created by professionals who understand both the aesthetic and financial aspects of real estate.
  • Transparency and trust. Clear communication and reliable performance have built long-term relationships with clients and partners worldwide.

For anyone looking to invest in Bali real estate with a passive income, Sunny Development Group combines the peace of mind that comes with a trusted brand with the excitement of a forward-looking company.Looking Toward a Global Future

Sunny Development Group expansion into Portugal marks the next chapter in its journey. By entering a new market, the company continues to evolve while staying true to its mission: creating real estate that brings comfort, value, and opportunity. Whether in Bali, Phuket, or Europe, it remains committed to the same standards of quality and professionalism that have earned it international recognition.

As demand for sustainable, well-managed properties continues to rise, the company’s experience and forward-thinking approach position it as a developer ready for the future – one that understands that modern real estate is about living beautifully and earning confidently.

Closing Thoughts

Property remains one of the most stable and rewarding investments, especially when it’s backed by a developer that blends vision, quality, and care. Sunny Development Group continues to prove that reliable returns and inspiring design can go hand in hand.

For those seeking a reliable developer for investment projects in Bali, it offers more than just real estate. It provides peace of mind, profitability, and a place in the sun. Explore more about upcoming projects and investment opportunities at Sunny Development Group – where lifestyle meets long-term value.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Related Articles

Bali plans to ban private beaches as locals struggle to access shorelines

Five Chinese tourists die in Bali car accident

Bangladesh scraps plan to hire music teachers after Islamist anger

Related Article

Bali plans to ban private beaches as locals struggle to access shorelines

Five Chinese tourists die in Bali car accident

Bangladesh scraps plan to hire music teachers after Islamist anger

Thieves rob priceless jewels from Louvre in brazen heist

Freedom of panorama: How to keep public spaces truly public

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Imuwarizal, 52, stands while looking for his sister who has been missing following a deadly flash flood in Palembayan, Agam regency, West Sumatra, December 2, 2025.
Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors battle mud, trauma
Former executives of state-owned ferry operator PT ASDP Ferry Indonesia, namely president director Ira Puspadewi (second right), planning and development diretor Harry Muhammad Adhi Caksono (third left) and commercial and service director Muhammad Yusuf Hadi (left), walks into the courtroom of the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta ahead of their verdict hearing on Nov. 20, 2025. The three defendants, who were indicted for corruption that caused Rp 1.25 trillion (US$75 million) state loss in the acquisition of PT Jembatan Nusantara, were found guilty by the court and sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for Ira and four years each for Harry and Yusuf.
Editorial

Questioning the KPK's credibility
In this file photograph taken on December 2, 2010, a Komodo Dragon searches the shore area of Komodo island for prey.
Archipelago

KPK to investigate alleged illegal gold mining near Komodo Island

The Latest

 View more
Politics

KPK questions former governor Ridwan Kamil in Bank BJB graft case
Regulations

Luhut rebuffs China-bias claims amid Morowali airport brouhaha
Europe

US envoy Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow to meet Putin
Tech

Apple to resist India order to preload state-run app as political outcry builds
Economy

Keeping MSMEs afloat next year
Culture and Entertainment

Agak Laen returns funnier and warmer, but don’t call it a sequel
Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors battle mud, trauma
Companies

UnionPay’s New Four-Party Model Makes Cross-Border QR Payments Seamless in Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.