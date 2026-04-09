Petty Pandean-Elliott launches The Indonesian Vegetarian Table cookbook

A ward-winning Indonesian chef Petty Pandean-Elliott has launched The Indonesian Vegetarian Table, a cookbook celebrating Indonesia’s diverse and vibrant plant-based cuisine.

Published by Phaidon, the book follows the success of Pandean-Elliot’s award-winning The Indonesian Table, with the chef continuing her commitment to expand global understanding of Indonesia's culinary heritage.

Drawing from traditions across the archipelago - including Java, Bali, Sulawesi, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Papua, Nusa Tenggara and the Maluku Islands - The Indonesian Vegetarian Table highlights the richness and biodiversity of Indonesian cooking as well as the region's celebrated plant-based proteins.

The book features more than 100 easy-to-follow recipes accompanied by 80 photographs, showcasing the country's rich flavors through vegetables, salads, soups, rice dishes, noodles, fritters, curries, legumes, tofu and tempeh, with accessible ingredients and straightforward techniques designed for the modern home cook.

From the bold spices of the chef's hometown of Manado, North Sulawesi, to the refined ceremonial fare of Bali, Pandean-Elliot offers timeless, easy-to-make dishes for everyday meals, ranging from gado-gado (vegetable salad) with peanut sambal, jackfruit rendang, and pickled pineapple.

Particularly, she highlights the tastes that takes her back home, such as the fragrant woku (Manadonese spice and herb blend), the sharp yet fresh scent of dabu-dabu (spicy tomato salsa) and the sweetness of klappertaart (young coconut tart).

In addition, the book also introduces reimagined classics that reflect the dialogue between Indonesia and her adopted British home, such as a tofu, chickpea and kale salad with tahini sambal, or a pasta with tempeh, ginger and spicy tomato sauce, illustrating how traditional Indonesian ingredients can blend seamlessly with Western techniques.

The book also includes foundational recipes for essential Indonesian components, making the cuisine approachable for cooks of all levels.

The Indonesian Vegetarian Table is a tribute to a way of eating that has nourished generations - where local ingredients, ancestral knowledge and bold flavors converge in dishes that are as satisfying as they are sustainable.

For more information about The Indonesian Vegetarian Table, visit the Phaidon website.