NASA astronaut hospitalized after return from ISS

The four-member Crew-8 mission splashed down off the coast of Florida early Friday after nearly eight months aboard the orbital laboratory.

News Desk (AFP)
Washington
Sun, October 27, 2024

NASA astronaut hospitalized after return from ISS

A

NASA astronaut who just returned from the International Space Station has been hospitalized for an unspecified medical condition but remains stable, the US space agency said Friday.



On its way back to Earth, the SpaceX Dragon executed a normal re-entry and splashdown, and recovery of the crew and spacecraft was without incident, NASA said in a blog post.

But during routine medical assessments on the recovery ship, an "additional evaluation of the crew members was requested out of an abundance of caution," it added, without elaborating.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenki were all flown to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Three were subsequently released, while one of the NASA astronauts remains at the hospital "under observation as a precautionary measure."

NASA said it would not disclose specific medical information to protect the crew member's privacy but would provide updates as available.

Later on Saturday, the NASA astronaut was released in "good health," the US space agency said.

NASA did not reveal which of the astronauts was hospitalized nor the reason, citing medical privacy.

However, it said in a blog post that the crew member has returned to the Johnson Space Center in Houston "in good health and will resume normal post-flight reconditioning with other crew members."

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.