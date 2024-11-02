TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands

The thieves used heavy explosives to break into the MPV Gallery in Oisterwijk in North Brabant province and took off with two screenprints showing former queens Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and  Margrethe II of Denmark.

AFP
Amsterdam
Sat, November 2, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands A member of the media photographs the screenprint “Reigning Queens (Royal Edition) Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom“ by American artist Andy Warhol during a press preview for “Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography“ ahead of the exhibition at Buckingham Palace in London, on May 16, 2024. The exhibition is set to run from May 17 to Oct. 6, 2024 which will display more than 150 photographic prints of members of the royal family from the 1920's to the present day. (AFP/Henry Nicholls)

T

wo works by artist Andy Warhol were stolen during the night of Thursday to Friday from a gallery in the south of the Netherlands, while two other screenprints were abandoned nearby. 

The thieves used heavy explosives to break into the MPV Gallery in Oisterwijk in North Brabant province and took off with two screenprints showing former queens Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and  Margrethe II of Denmark, Dutch media NOS reported. 

"The entrance of the gallery was blown out and there was glass all around the building," NOS said.

Not much is known yet about the theft "but it is strange that explosives were used," well-known Dutch art detective Arthur Brand said.

"That's not common for art thefts," said Brand, who has made headlines for recovering artworks, including a missing Picasso and a stolen Van Gogh.

The Reigning Queens series by Pop Art pioneer Andy Warhol were on display in the gallery before going on sale at the PAN Amsterdam art fair that runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1.

Two other works from the same series, showing former Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and Queen Ntombi Tfwala of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, were abandoned on the street because the full haul did not fit in the getaway car, NOS said.

"The works are worth a considerable sum," the owner of the gallery Mark Peet Visser told local media Omroep Brabant. 

Brand, however, told AFP the stolen artworks were "not unique and most likely tens of them were made."

"This makes it easier to sell than unique works, but not that much easier," he said.

La MPV Gallery did not instantly respond to a request for comment by AFP. 

The Reigning Queens series was created in 1985, two years before the American artist's death, when all four queens were in power.

Popular

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants
Saudi Arabia denounces Israel's north Gaza assault as genocide

Saudi Arabia denounces Israel's north Gaza assault as genocide
Myanmar’s prolonged debacle: What is the endgame?

Myanmar’s prolonged debacle: What is the endgame?

Related Articles

Indonesia, can you please protect my personal data in this election?

Political exiles push for guarantee of continued nonjudicial resolutions

Dutch sex workers get new online tool to flag violence

How NFT liberates ordinary artists

High-speed train project under scrutiny after reported theft of construction materials

Related Article

Indonesia, can you please protect my personal data in this election?

Political exiles push for guarantee of continued nonjudicial resolutions

Dutch sex workers get new online tool to flag violence

How NFT liberates ordinary artists

High-speed train project under scrutiny after reported theft of construction materials

Popular

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants
Saudi Arabia denounces Israel's north Gaza assault as genocide

Saudi Arabia denounces Israel's north Gaza assault as genocide
Myanmar’s prolonged debacle: What is the endgame?

Myanmar’s prolonged debacle: What is the endgame?

More in Culture

 View more
Plastic waste floats in the Buriganga river while a woman sorts it for recycling in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 21, 2024.
Environment

Ten states press US to take tougher stance in UN plastic treaty
People walk near the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan on Oct. 18, 2024.
Environment

Azerbaijan aims to launch green investment rule book at COP29
A member of the media photographs the screenprint “Reigning Queens (Royal Edition) Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom“ by American artist Andy Warhol during a press preview for “Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography“ ahead of the exhibition at Buckingham Palace in London, on May 16, 2024. The exhibition is set to run from May 17 to Oct. 6, 2024 which will display more than 150 photographic prints of members of the royal family from the 1920's to the present day.
Art & Culture

Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands

Highlight
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is trying to woo big tech start-ups by allowing them to use SPACs and conduct dual-class listings, both hot topics among tech start-ups worldwide.
Economy

Young Indonesians storming the stock market
A general view of the opening ceremony of the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in Cali, Colombia, on Oct. 21, 2024. The world's biggest nature protection conference opened in Colombia on Oct. 21 with its president calling for urgent action and financing to reverse humankind's voracious destruction of biodiversity.
Editorial

No more cop-outs
Representatives of the Awyu and Moi indigenous communities protest in front of the Supreme Court building in Jakarta on May 27, 2024. They were calling for the country’s highest court to revoke the permits of palm oil companies that are set to operate in Papua, which could potentially clear approximately 300 square kilometers of customary forest.
Society

Papua tribe’s homeland at risk after losing court battle

The Latest

 View more
Americas

For a blind runner, the New York marathon is about 'vibrations'
Americas

Kamala Harris v Donald Trump: Who is better for Asia?
Markets

Berkshire's cash soars to $325b as Buffett sells Apple, BofA
Europe

On Belgian coast, fishing on horseback—and saving a tradition
Environment

Ten states press US to take tougher stance in UN plastic treaty
Europe

Volunteers bring ray of light to Spanish towns shattered by floods
Sports

Ruben Amorim handed challenge of restoring glory days to Manchester United
Economy

US hiring slowest since Biden took office
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.