TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indian tabla drum maestro Zakir Hussain dies aged 73

Hussain collaborated with musicians including George Harrison from The Beatles, Mickey Hart from The Grateful Dead and jazz musician John Handy in a career spanning decades.

News Desk (AFP)
New York, US
Mon, December 16, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indian tabla drum maestro Zakir Hussain dies aged 73 Indian musician, percussionist and tabla exponent Zakir Hussain performs during a concert at the Indian Music Experience (IME), the countrys first interactive music museum, in Bangalore on July 27, 2019. (AFP/Manjunath Kiran)

I

ndian musician Zakir Hussain, a four-time Grammy award winner credited with turning tabla drums into an instrument loved globally, has died at the age of 73, officials said Monday.

Hussain collaborated with musicians including George Harrison from The Beatles, Mickey Hart from The Grateful Dead and jazz musician John Handy in a career spanning decades.

He died of a lung disease in the United States, local media reported, quoting a statement from his family.

Tributes poured in with fellow musician Amjad Ali Khan -- who plays the Indian lute-like sarod -- saying Hussain would "continue to bring the house down in the heavens". 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would be "remembered as a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music".

Modi said he "brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm".

Hussain was born in India's financial hub Mumbai, then known as Bombay, in 1951 to Alla Rakha, a tabla maestro himself.

He moved to the United States in 1970 and later formed the fusion band "Shakti", or "Power", with British guitarist John McLaughlin.

This year, the group won the Grammy for best global music album for their record "This Moment".

The tabla, Hussain said in an interview with news agency Press Trust of India last year, was a "mate, a brother, a friend". 

"I find myself at a place where I cannot imagine that I can exist without it. It motivates me to get up in the morning and say, 'hello'," he said.

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk

Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Related Articles

A Tribute to Giacomo Puccini: Celebrating 75 years of Italy-Indonesia relations

Jay-Z accused in lawsuit of raping 13-year-old girl

Putin’s India visit aims to shape global multipolarity

Putin scores a BRICS win with rare Xi and Modi show of harmony

Padma Legian hosts dazzling, jazzy night with Joey Alexander

Related Article

A Tribute to Giacomo Puccini: Celebrating 75 years of Italy-Indonesia relations

Jay-Z accused in lawsuit of raping 13-year-old girl

Putin’s India visit aims to shape global multipolarity

Putin scores a BRICS win with rare Xi and Modi show of harmony

Padma Legian hosts dazzling, jazzy night with Joey Alexander

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk

Indonesia's renewable energy plans may put forests at risk
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

More in Culture

 View more
An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023.
Science & Tech

ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google
(Courtesy of the UNCCD COP 16)
Environment

UNCCD COP16: Saudi Arabia emphasizes international collaboration to combat desertification
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's heatwave forecast for September 2023 illustrates how much worse marine heatwaves are due to global warming.
Environment

Scientists struggle to explain record surge in global heat

Highlight
High-ranking officials brief the press about the new economic stimuli intended to cushion the impact of an impending value-added tax (VAT) hike to 12 percent at the Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2024.
Regulations

Govt proceeds with VAT hike but rolls out incentives to soften blow
An aerial view of a subsidized housing complex at Puuwatu district in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on August 1, 2024. Property developer association Real Estate Indonesia has blamed peer-to-peer loans as one of the prominent causes behind the bad credit history of potential homeowners that could bar them from buying houses.
Editorial

Broken housing policy
I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram (C), a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry for Law and Human Rights, speaks to reporters regarding the repatriation of death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso in Jakarta on December 16, 2024. Indonesia and the Philippines on December 6 signed an agreement to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso on December 18, a Filipina on death row for drug-related crimes in Indonesia since 2015, to her home country.
Asia and Pacific

Inmate Mary Jane Veloso to return to Philippines on Wednesday

The Latest

 View more
Politics

PDI-P officially expels Jokowi and his sons
Economy

Stable economy boosts capital inflows but global pressure remains: World Bank
Society

Government readies for year-end holiday travel
Asia & Pacific

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Economy

Developers to focus more on low-segment homes amid govt incentives: Consultant
Asia & Pacific

Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu
Politics

KPK searches central bank's headquarters
Science & Tech

ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!