Jakarta Post
ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google

The San Francisco-based tech firm had beefed up its ChatGPT generative AI chatbot with search engine capabilities in late October, but made the feature available only to paying subscribers.

News Desk (AFP)
San Francisco, United States
Tue, December 17, 2024

An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023. (AFP/Olivier Morin)

O

penAI on Monday said it is making ChatGPT-powered internet search available to all users, escalating its threat to Google's dominance.

The San Francisco-based tech firm had beefed up its ChatGPT generative AI chatbot with search engine capabilities in late October, but made the feature available only to paying subscribers.

The newly public feature enables users to receive "fast, timely answers" with links to relevant web sources –- information that previously required using a traditional search engine, the company said.

The upgrade to ChatGPT enables the AI chatbot to provide real-time information from across the web. 

"We're bringing search to all logged-in free users of ChatGPT," OpenAI chief product officer Kevin Weil said in a video posted at YouTube.

"That means it'll be available globally on every platform where you use ChatGPT."

Examples of the new interface demonstrated by OpenAI resembled search results provided by Google and Google Maps, though without the clutter of advertising.

They also appeared similarly to the interface of Perplexity, another AI-powered search engine that offers a more conversational version of Google by featuring the sources it referenced in the answer.

"We're really just making the ChatGPT experience that you know better with up-to-date information from the web," ChatGPT Search product lead Adam Fry said in the video.

"We're rolling this out to hundreds of millions of users, starting today."

Rather than launching a separate product, OpenAI has integrated search directly into ChatGPT.

Users can enable the search feature by default or activate it manually via a web search icon.

Since their launch, data on AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Anthropic's Claude have been limited by time cutoffs, so the answers they provided were not up-to-date.

In contrast, Google and Microsoft both combine AI-generated answers with web results.

The addition of online search to ChatGPT will raise more questions about the startup's link to Microsoft, a major OpenAI investor, which is also trying to expand the reach of its Bing search engine against Google.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has set his company on a path to become an internet powerhouse.

He successfully catapulted the company to a staggering $157 billion valuation in a recent round of fundraising that included Microsoft, Tokyo-based conglomerate SoftBank and AI chipmaker Nvidia as investors.

Enticing new users with search engine capabilities will increase the company's computing needs and costs, which are enormous.

Related Articles

Major Canadian media sue ChatGPT in case potentially worth billions

Google, Meta urge Australia to delay bill on social media ban for children

Rise of the machine? SWF 2024 contemplates literature in a changing world

Reality check: Real generative AI game changers

The new wave of agricultural extension and farmers' agency

An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023.
Science & Tech

ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google
(Courtesy of the UNCCD COP 16)
Environment

UNCCD COP16: Saudi Arabia emphasizes international collaboration to combat desertification
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's heatwave forecast for September 2023 illustrates how much worse marine heatwaves are due to global warming.
Environment

Scientists struggle to explain record surge in global heat

Employees of a garment company in a factory in Central Java, in an undated photo.
Regulations

Business groups demand incentives amid salary, VAT hikes
Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (center) and ASEAN leaders take part in the 44th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos on Oct. 9, 2024.
Editorial

Are we abandoning ASEAN?
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says

Society

Govt to revise nation’s history, Culture Minister Fadli says
Economy

15 economic policy stimuli for public welfare 2025
Politics

Law minister mulls new rules on prisoner amnesty, transfers
Politics

Prabowo pledges to pardon 'corrupters' who return what they stole
Companies

Indonesia's Multivision Plus sets sights on Latin America, Europe
Companies

Vietnam e-taxi company makes Jakarta debut
Companies

Gojek’s new holiday campaign: Embracing technology for a stress free season
Economy

Hong Kong zeroes in on three things to enhance 2025
