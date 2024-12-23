TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Arahmaiani: Indonesia's Frida Kahlo testing the limits of freedom

The artist was a nomad for years because of a crackdown on her paintings, installations and performances, which were viewed as provocative in Indonesia.

Lucie Godeau (AFP)
Jakarta
Mon, December 23, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Arahmaiani: Indonesia's Frida Kahlo testing the limits of freedom Arahmaiani’s installation and performance Burning Country refers to traumatic events witnessed by the artist in May 1998. (The Jakarta Post/Tate Modern)

Y

ogyakarta-based artist Arahmaiani has had many lives -- from an imprisoned then exiled anti-dictatorship activist to a hippie, art teacher and environmentalist -- which have inspired her works that test the limits of freedom.

The artist was a nomad for years because of a crackdown on her paintings, installations and performances, which were viewed as provocative in Indonesia.

Her works are now on show at Britain's Tate Modern in London for the first time and in November she gave a performance there focusing on violence suffered by Chinese-Indonesians in unrest during the fall of dictator Suharto in the late 1990s.

Her voice and percussion-based performance named "Burning Country" presents a healing process for the community after the trauma from riots still fresh in the memory.

Her radical view of that era, questioning of religious tolerance and environmental damage were major themes of her mini-exhibition "The Wrath of Earth" held in Jakarta in August and September.

"Art should challenge the status quo and provoke thought. It is a means to question our reality and inspire change," she wrote in the exhibition catalogue.

'Our Frida Kahlo' 

Prominently featured in Jakarta were Linnga and Yoni, masculine and feminine symbols that are Hindu representations of the balance of opposites.

Indonesians "wanted to forget these symbols" that were once omnipresent in the archipelago, which was Buddhist, Hindu and animist before becoming the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, she said. 

"I want to remind myself and others about this forgotten cultural heritage," Arahmaiani, 63, told AFP.

Recognised abroad as one of the region's best artists, she is "less so in Indonesia", said Deborah Iskandar, owner of ASI Gallery in Jakarta that hosted Arahmaiani's exhibition this year.

She wanted to host an exhibition for Arahmaiani to "introduce her work to a younger generation of art lovers", she said.

Exhibition curator Nasir Tamara calls Arahmaiani "our Frida Kahlo", comparing her to the Mexican feminist and taboo-breaker.

"For young people, Yani (Arahmaiani) is a heroine, she's free. She's been a fighter since university," she said.

The black-haired woman with a serene smile from Central Java now laughs at past controversies.

Born in Bandung to a cleric father and a mother of Hindu-Buddhist descent, she studied art at the Bandung Institute of Technology.

She was briefly imprisoned there in 1983 following complaints about her works from Islamist parties.

'Freedom for everyone' 

A 1993 painting "Lingga-Yoni" and 1994 installation "Etalase" caused controversy for combining symbols linked to Islam, Western culture and sexuality.

Conservative Muslims called for these works to be censored and Arahmaiani received death threats. 

She then left for Australia, where she carried on her studies while living with a hippy community.

"There should be freedom for everyone, including women, on the religious basis of love and compassion," she said.

But being a Muslim woman abroad can also carry its own stigma.

She criticised those prejudices in her installation "11 Juni 2002" after a trip to the United States.

In that work, she recreates a room where she was detained by American immigration officers. 

Her status as a young Muslim woman travelling alone had made authorities suspicious about possible terrorism links, she said.

In 2006, following a major earthquake in Yogyakarta, she launched the "Flag Project": spectacular performances in which flags are waved with messages that encourage community dialogue.

Those performances were replicated elsewhere, including Tibet.

Arahmaiani is involved in environmental protection work there and visits regularly, marvelling at the historical links between Tibetan Buddhism and Indonesia's Buddhist heritage.

The artist says she is now working on the theme of political dynasties, a hot topic in Indonesia since the election of President Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo is a former son-in-law of Suharto and his vice-president is the son of the outgoing head of state Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, in a country long known for its political nepotism.

 

Popular

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival
KPK slaps travel ban on Yasonna amid search for bribery fugitive Harun

KPK slaps travel ban on Yasonna amid search for bribery fugitive Harun
Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns

Related Articles

Siren rings as Aceh mourners mark 20 years after deadly tsunami

Christmas good news

Christmas for peace and humanity

Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia

Understanding Anwar from the Islamic international relations lens

Related Article

Siren rings as Aceh mourners mark 20 years after deadly tsunami

Christmas good news

Christmas for peace and humanity

Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia

Understanding Anwar from the Islamic international relations lens

Popular

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival
KPK slaps travel ban on Yasonna amid search for bribery fugitive Harun

KPK slaps travel ban on Yasonna amid search for bribery fugitive Harun
Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns

More in Culture

 View more
Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada attends the red carpet event for FX's “Shogun“ at the Academy theater in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024. Fueled by the success of TV hit “Shogun“, foreign studios are hungry for quality Japanese content and local creators are adapting to meet demand.
Entertainment

Demand for Japanese content booms post 'Shogun'
An illustration obtained on July 6, 2018 shows an artist's conception of NASA's Parker Solar Probe, the spacecraft that will fly through the Sun's corona to trace how energy and heat move through the star's atmosphere. NASA's pioneering Parker Solar Probe made history on Dec. 24, 2024, flying closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft with its heat shield exposed to scorching temperatures of more than 930 degrees Celsius. Launched in August 2018, the spaceship is on a seven-year mission to deepen scientific understanding of our star and help forecast space-weather events that can affect life on Earth.
Science & Tech

NASA probe makes closest ever pass by the Sun
An African manatee goes up to the surface for breathing in this undated photo.
Environment

Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

Highlight
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto walks to the table ahead of a press briefing from the party about the 2024 regional head elections in Jakarta on Nov. 20, 2024.
Politics

PDI-P, Jokowi rift enters new level
Secretary general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Hasto Kristiyanto (left) holds a meeting with Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) in Jakarta on May 22, 2023.
Editorial

Ghost of past administration
FILE PHOTO: Smoke and steam billows from the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power, next to an area for Java 9 and 10 Coal-Fired Steam Power Plant Project in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. Picture taken July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Regulations

Past failures haunt govt’s new energy transition plans

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Xi Jinping, Iranian president will visit Russia in 2025
Academia

Insight: Securing a healthier future: The importance of Indonesia's plasma fractionation facility
Regulations

Press ‘allies’ a powerful political force to counter opposition: Sri Mulyani
Front Row

PNM Mekaar client from Lampung wins national patriotism award
Middle East and Africa

Israeli strikes hit Yemen
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's acting president faces impeachment as Yoon set for trial
Europe

Russia missile suspected in Azerbaijani plane crash
Academia

The ICC's warrant request for Myanmar junta chief is too little, too late
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!