Jakarta Post
S.E.A. Focus 2025 blurs the line between modern and contemporary art

Through more than the 200 pieces of art exhibited at S.E.A. Focus 2025, it is apparent that Southeast Asian artists dealt with the powers that be in their work — be it Western art hegemony, local politicians or the flow of time itself.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Singapore
Fri, January 24, 2025

Wong Keen's installation titled Forest, featuring what the Singaporean artist calls "flesh sculptures", is exhibited during the S.E.A. Focus 2025 contemporary art showcase, running from Jan. 18 to 26 at the boutique gallery in Tanjong Pagar Distripark, Singapore.

I

nside a serene warehouse by a busy port in Singapore, artwork from countries across Southeast Asia stand still and unmoving in time.

Just like the bustling region, these pieces of art vary in style and interest — one talks of dead creatures, another of borders, buildings, meats and bones.

But their differences are tied under one prominent theme: the ever-ticking clock, which leads to either decay or permanent scars.

Time is of the essence in this year’s showcase of S.E.A. Focus, a heralded Singaporean contemporary art boutique focusing on the rich tapestry of Southeast Asian artists in our modern world. S.E.A. Focus is led by Singapore’s creative workshop and gallery STPI and, this year, involves 21 exhibitors across eight SEA countries.

A central highlight during the annual Singapore Art Week (SAW), the weeklong 2025 edition of S.E.A Focus held at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, will conclude Sunday. 

A gallery attendant turns a page in Indonesian artist Agan Harahap's The Border Line, an artwork featuring a massive photo book containing fictional depictions of a village in Sumatra that challenges photography's often overlooked place in art, during the S.E.A. Focus 2025 contemporary art showcase in Singapore.
A gallery attendant turns a page in Indonesian artist Agan Harahap’s The Border Line, an artwork featuring a massive photo book containing fictional depictions of a village in Sumatra that challenges photography’s often overlooked place in art, during the S.E.A. Focus 2025 contemporary art showcase in Singapore. (JP/Radhiyya Indra)

This year, the SEA-championing showcase appears to veer away from general art themes and wades into a meta commentary on itself, questioning the line that separates “modern” art from “contemporary” art.

Wong Keen’s installation titled Forest, featuring what the Singaporean artist calls “flesh sculptures”, is exhibited during the S.E.A. Focus 2025 contemporary art showcase, running from Jan. 18 to 26 at the boutique gallery in Tanjong Pagar Distripark, Singapore. ()
S.E.A. Focus 2025 blurs the line between modern and contemporary art
Time-honored legacy: Astuti Ananta Toer (third right), daughter of Pramoedya Ananta Toer, addresses a press conference at the Taman Ismail Marzuki arts complex in Jakarta on Jan. 21, 2025, to announce “Festival Perayaan Seabad Pramoedya Ananta Toer”, a yearlong series of events to celebrate the birth centenary of the renowned late author. Accompanying her are (from left) culture expert Hilmar Farid, sculptor Dolorosa Sinaga, drummer Gilang Ramadhan and actress Happy Salma.
Pramoedya centenary festival to kick off in hometown Blora
Speaking across generations: The three-volume collection of Kartini's letters sits on a shelf in this undated picture. Compiled by former education and culture minister Wardiman Djojonegoro, the book is the largest collection of Kartini's letters, delivering her ideals in the fight for women's education.
Kartini's ideas live on: New book presents largest collection of letters

President Prabowo Subianto and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati briefed reporters on value added tax (VAT) decision at the Finance Ministry office on Dec. 31, 2024.
Govt slashes ministerial, regional spendings to finance welfare programs
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri (second right) hands a slice of tumpeng (rice cone) to her brother Guntur Soekarnoputra (right), alongside Megawati's daughter Puan Maharani (left) and her son Muhammad Prananda Prabowo (second left), during the PDI-P matriarch's 78th birthday celebration in Bogor, West Java on Jan. 23, 2025. The birthday party was only attended by relatives and close friends.
Prabowo sends flowers to Megawati, misses rumored meeting on her birthday
Peaceful surroundings: A woman meditating in a village in Ubud, Bali. The town is famous for its wellness-centered tourism. The government announced that Bali would gradually open for all international tourists as of Feb.4. (Unsplash/Jared Rice)
German national arrested in ‘Russian village’ shutdown in Bali

Gaza aid surge having an impact but challenges remain
Constitutional Court's public image improving, survey finds
WHO chief to cut costs, reset priorities after US exit, document shows
Meta tests ads on Threads
South Korea court rejects request to extend Yoon's detention
Transportation minister proposes work-from-anywhere ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri
West Bank violence imperils Gaza ceasefire, UN rights office warns
Rescuers halt evacuation due to bad weather after landslide kills 25
